Kassius Robertson poured in 3-pointers all season for the Missouri men's basketball team.

On Friday, it was actual cash money that @Kash_Money_5 and his 3-on-3 crew made rain all over the court at St. Mary's University in San Antonio.

The SEC team of Robertson, Georgia's Yante Maten and Juwan Parker and South Carolina's Frank Booker went 2-0 on Day 1 of the 3X3U National Championship, earning $1,000 for each of its pool-play victories.

The SEC squad — with a Missouri contingent in tow to watch Robertson in action during Final Four weekend — followed a 21-13 win over the Northeast Conference with a 21-15 victory over the Summit. It's final Pool 4 showdown is with the MAAC (1-1) at 11 a.m. CDT Saturday.

That game can be seen via 3X3U's Twitter Live feed. Pool winners will square off in the quarterfinals with hopes of moving on and winning it all on Sunday, with coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Robertson and the SEC team are competing against 31 other squads — the 32 are divided into eight pools of four — representing college basketball's 32 conferences in a $100,000 prize pool. All participating players are college seniors who have exhausted their collegiate eligibility. The winning team receives $50,000.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports editor

Before you go ...

Do you like what you see? The Columbia Missourian produces in-depth journalism across many platforms while coaching talented MU students. Independent reporting isn’t cheap to produce, even if it’s free to consume. Every dollar you donate is a gift for life because we touch only the interest earned. We hope you’ll help: Donate or subscribe.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Use your real name.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.