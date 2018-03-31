Kassius Robertson poured in 3-pointers all season for the Missouri men's basketball team.
On Friday, it was actual cash money that @Kash_Money_5 and his 3-on-3 crew made rain all over the court at St. Mary's University in San Antonio.
The SEC team of Robertson, Georgia's Yante Maten and Juwan Parker and South Carolina's Frank Booker went 2-0 on Day 1 of the 3X3U National Championship, earning $1,000 for each of its pool-play victories.
The SEC squad — with a Missouri contingent in tow to watch Robertson in action during Final Four weekend — followed a 21-13 win over the Northeast Conference with a 21-15 victory over the Summit. It's final Pool 4 showdown is with the MAAC (1-1) at 11 a.m. CDT Saturday.
That game can be seen via 3X3U's Twitter Live feed. Pool winners will square off in the quarterfinals with hopes of moving on and winning it all on Sunday, with coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
Robertson and the SEC team are competing against 31 other squads — the 32 are divided into eight pools of four — representing college basketball's 32 conferences in a $100,000 prize pool. All participating players are college seniors who have exhausted their collegiate eligibility. The winning team receives $50,000.