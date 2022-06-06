MVC Valparaiso Missouri St Basketball

Isiaih Mosley (1) brings the ball down the court as Valparaiso's Donovan Clay (5) defends during the first half of a game in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in march in St. Louis. Mosley, a Rock Bridge grad and one of the top scorers in the nation, is returning to Columbia to play for Missouri.

 Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press

As the new era of Missouri men's basketball progresses under new head coach Dennis Gates, the roster got yet another injection of scoring Monday, as Missouri State transfer Isiaih Mosley announced he would be joining the Tigers.

Mosley averaged 20.4 points per game last season, 15th-best in the country, and he earned that mark with incredibly efficient shooting. Mosley shot 50.4 percent from the field and 42.7% from 3, taking just under five attempts per game from deep. He added a 90.2% clip from the free-throw line, which was ninth-best in the country.

On3's Joe Tipton had the initial news on Mosley's choice; Gates added his now-signature bat signal on Twitter, this time with the message "CoMo Stand Up"; and Mosley later confirmed it through an Instagram post.

Originally from Macon, the rising senior played high school ball in Columbia at Rock Bridge, where in 2019 he won a MSHSAA Class 5 title with teammates DaJuan Harris, who just won a national title at Kansas, and Ja'Monta Black, who also played with Mosley at Missouri State. Mosley then headed to Springfield as a three-star recruit, and he spent the last three seasons at Missouri State, leading the Bears to the NIT last season. Mosley has two years of eligibility left — he gets an extra season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mosley improved immensely in his time with the Bears. At 6-foot-5, he strengthens things at guard for the Tigers and can provide a burst of efficient scoring, especially from the perimeter, creating open shooting looks and spacing the floor for off-ball cutters.

