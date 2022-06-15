Missouri men’s basketball officially announced the addition of Rock Bridge graduate and Missouri State transfer Isiaih Mosley on Wednesday.
Mosley, who entered the transfer portal April 28 and withdrew his name from the NBA Draft on May 28, announced his commitment to the Tigers on June 6. He has two years of college eligibility remaining.
”Mizzou is home,” Mosley said in a news release. “I’m excited about what is building here and want to help bring a winning culture to Mizzou. Committing here was an easy choice because it’s back home, but it was made even easier after talking with coach Gates and the rest of the staff.”
Mosley won the MSHSAA Class 5 state title with Rock Bridge basketball back in 2019, along with former teammate Dajuan Harris, who won the 2021-22 national title with Kansas.
The former Bear averaged 20.4 points per game during the 2021-22 season, shooting 50.4% from the field and 42.7% from 3. He also shot 90.2% from the free-throw line, which was ninth-best in the country.
”I am ecstatic to have Isiaih back home in Columbia,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said in the release. “It is a priority for us to make Mizzou THE destination for our in-state kids. I believe Isiaih will have an impact in all areas that are important to our program – in the classroom as he works toward his degree, on the court as he excels with his teammates and in the community as he gives back to the same city that raised him.”