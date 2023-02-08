Ryan Sharbaugh (copy) 02/08/23

Ryan Sharbaugh

 Courtesy of MU Athletics

Last season, Missouri men’s basketball ranked 13th out of 14 teams in the Southeastern Conference in steals per game, as the Tigers slumped to a 5-13 record in the league.

This season, first-year coach Dennis Gates has revitalized the Tigers’ defense, turning them into a takeaway machine that currently leads the nation in total steals with 255 and ranks second in steals per game with 10.6.

  • Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

