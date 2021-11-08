Though Central Michigan hasn’t played Missouri since 2007, first-year head coach Tony Barbee has already assembled a good understanding of the Tigers’ program.
Barbee spent the past seven seasons as an assistant coach at Kentucky under legendary coach John Calipari.
The Wildcats faced Missouri nine times during that stretch. Barbee also served as the head coach at Auburn from 2010-2014, where he lost both matchups to the Tigers after they joined the SEC in 2012-13.
Similar to coach Cuonzo Martin’s squad, Barbee only returns four players from last season’s team while welcoming in 12 new players.
With player rotations and starting lineups yet to be determined for the Chippewas, the team’s 114-66 exhibition victory against Olivet College on Nov. 5 may have shown Central Michigan’s impact players.
Jermaine Jackson Jr. — a transfer from Long Island — led the game with 23 points. He averaged 15 points a game last season at LIU, where he started every game at point guard. Junior guard Brian Taylor, who has transferred in from Illinois-Chicago, likely also will play a key role for Barbee’s squad.
Missouri and Central Michigan don’t have much history on the court, with the only matchup between the programs happening back in the 2007 season, when Missouri star DeMarre Carroll had 23 points in an 87-76 season-opening win in Columbia.
Martin hopes to open another season with a victory against the Chippewas on Tuesday night.
Considering both sides are debuting new-look rosters, it would seem to be a race to find rhythm the quickest in order to win.
If Missouri can get out on the fast break early and often, limit turnovers and dominate the boards on the defensive end, it should be a winning result to begin the season.
However, if turnovers and offensive rebounds plague the Tigers early, it could give the underdog Chippewas confidence early and prove to be a difficult night for Martin’s team.