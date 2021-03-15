There isn’t a tougher prediction to make in March than a matchup between the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds.
It’s typically the most closely aligned matchup in terms of talent. In the case of Missouri and Oklahoma, it gets better. The two are eerily similar.
Both might have overachieved throughout the season with multiple monumental wins. Both have endured recent slumps, with the Tigers dropping six of their past nine games and the Sooners five of their past six.
Neither team possesses outstanding talent. But each is a cohesive unit. OU could turn out to be MU’s most explosive opponent yet if it plays like it did when it was a top-10 team in late February.
The Sooners are led by a trio: Senior guard Austin Reaves, sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon and senior forward Brady Manek. They’re Oklahoma’s three leading scorers, each getting it done in different ways.
Reaves is a three-level threat. He co-pilots the Sooner offense with Harmon. Reaves loves getting downhill, but isn’t shy to pull up from both midrange or 3-point territory. He’s no one-trick pony. His 17.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game make one of the most well-rounded statlines in the Big 12.
Harmon has nearly doubled his points per game from a year ago. Since being removed from the primary ballhandler role and running the offense with Reaves he’s enjoyed a productive year. The 6-foot-2 guard thrives in transition and can always find his way to the rim, where he’s shot 67.1% this season. He loves the in-between area, and has shot 53.1% on jump shots from inside 17 feet.
Manek is the stretch big. The dependable shooter who coach Lon Kruger typically looks to get open 3s, no matter how deep. The 6-9 forward has shot 38.3% on jump shots. He’ll be a big factor on how involved Missouri center Jeremiah Tilmon is on the backside.
The Sooners’ surrounding pieces are solid, interchangeable guards and forwards — similar to Missouri’s. OU typically opts for small ball, with guards Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless starting alongside Reaves and Harmon. Outside of Manek, the 6-5 Reaves ends up being the tallest player on the floor. Six-foot-five Alondes Williams is the first man off the bench.
The three reserves who complete Oklahoma’s core all are forwards. Kur Kauth, a 6-10 senior, is the Sooners’ best shotblocker. Jalen Hill and Victor Iwuakor are 6-7 forwards who can fill the frontcourt. It’s not out of the question for Hill to run as a small-ball five, but it’s in OU’s best interest to play Manek because of his offense.
Missouri has struggled against forwards who can play both inside and out, such as Oregon’s Eugene Omoruyi and Bradley’s Elijah Childs. The constant movement, the spacing and the ability to pull Tilmon away from the rim all pose problems when the Tigers are trying to defend. It’ll certainly pose a challenge for MU’s center, as Manek is the biggest shooting threat of any big man he’s played. It’ll take some patience to zero Manek while also upholding the surrounding defense.
But playing Manek significant minutes has its cost, especially against someone like Tilmon. The Sooners tend to stay honest on defense. That includes in the post. Tilmon likely will enjoy some of the easiest looks he’s seen all season. Even when Oklahoma adjusts, it’s unlikely to apply the pressure Tilmon has become accustomed to in the Southeastern Conference.
On the odd chance that Kruger decides to take notes from SEC play and throw the kitchen sink at Tilmon, Missouri likely will have ample opportunity to shoot from outside. Oklahoma tends to drop its defenders back in ball-screen coverage, and will often leave shooters alone in order to properly contain driving lanes. The Tigers are a poor 3-point shooting team, but open looks are open looks.
The game is fairly evenly matched. Everything comes down to whether the Tigers take advantage of Oklahoma’s differences. Members of Missouri’s team noted that they thought the team could’ve done better against Arkansas’ small lineups following a quarterfinal loss in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers will get the chance to redo things come Saturday. Only this time, a loss means the end.