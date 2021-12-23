The SEC announced new COVID-19 protocols for men's and women's basketball Thursday morning. The original policy said that games that could not be played because of health and safety protocols would be forfeited, but that is no longer the case.
The conference also set roster minimums for the remainder of the season. If a team has seven scholarships players and one coach available, it must compete in the game as scheduled.
If the institution in question has fewer than seven players available, it will have the option of playing or requesting the game to be postponed or declared a no contest, pending approval from commissioner Gregg Sankey.
"As we have done since the onset of the pandemic, we continue to evaluate our policies and procedures related to COVID-19 based on the most current information," Sankey said in a news release. "Circumstances have clearly changed since our interrupted game policy was implemented in August and this updated approach is intended to support healthy, fair and equitable competition."