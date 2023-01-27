The SEC/Big 12 Challenge will come to an end in 2023, with the Southeastern Conference set to begin a yearly competition with the Atlantic Coast Conference next season.
Saturday marks the final installment of the challenge, with nine games other than Missouri's matchup against No. 12 Iowa State at 1 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.
Both conferences have impressive teams this season. ESPN's Joe Lunardi placed seven teams from the Big 12 and six from the SEC into the NCAA Tournament in his latest Bracketology, while nine teams between both conferences are currently ranked in the AP Top 25.
With plenty of enticing games on offer Saturday, here is a ranking of each matchup:
1. No. 10 Texas at No. 4 Tennessee
The highest ranked matchup of the event, a battle of the orange will take place at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Longhorns (17-3, 6-2 Big 12) hit some bumps on the road, falling to Illinois, Kansas State and Iowa State for its only three losses. However, Texas has built an impressive resume with victories over then-No. 2 Gonzaga and then-No. 7 Creighton and are currently in a three-way tie for first place in the Big 12. The Longhorns are led by guard Marcus Carr, who scored 21 points in Texas' 14-point win over Oklahoma State on Tuesday. This came after a 23 point performance in a win over West Virginia. In addition to Carr, Timmy Allen, Tyrese Hunter and Sir'Jabari Rice all average double-digit scoring.
While Texas averages 80.5 points per game, Tennessee's biggest strength is defense. The Volunteers (17-3, 7-1 SEC) give up just 53.7 points per game, ranking first nationally. They're also efficient offensively, shooting 44.2% from the field and 34% from behind the arc. Tennessee shares the wealth between Santiago Vescovi, Zakai Zeigler, Olivier Nkamhoua and Julian Phillips as the Vols rank first in the SEC in assists. They also rank in the top 15 nationally in rebounds and steals.
2. No. 9 Kansas at Kentucky
A battle bluebloods pits "Rock Chalk" against "Big Blue Nation." The two combine for 12 national titles, 33 final fours and 106 regular season conference titles. Kentucky demolished the eventual national champions this past season 80-62 and holds a 24-10 advantage over the Jayhawks since 1950.
The Wildcats (14-6, 5-3 SEC) have found their stride recently, winning four straight games, starting with a seven-point upset victory at No. 4 Tennessee. Oscar Tshiebwe has dominated the glass recently, recording 67 rebounds during the Wildcats' winning streak. Antonio Reeves led the Wildcats in their previous two games with 16 points at Vanderbilt and 23 against Texas A&M.
While Kentucky found its footing, Kansas (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) is trying to regain momentum after dropping its previous three games. The Jayhawks started hot with a 16-1 record, including a 95-67 win over Missouri. However, after a loss to No. 5 Kansas State, the dominos began falling as No. 11 TCU left Allen Fieldhouse with a 23-point victory. Two days later, in Waco, Texas, No. 17 Baylor defeated Kansas 75-69.
Nevertheless, the Jayhawks are still one of the most talented teams in the nation with freshman sensation Grady Dick, senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr., leading scorer and rebounder Jalen Wilson, KJ Adams and former Rock Bridge star Dajuan Harris.
3. Arkansas at No. 17 Baylor
An old Southwest Conference battle, Arkansas heads to the Ferrell Center for the first time since Jan. 26, 1991.
Arkansas (14-6, 3-5 SEC) picked up two recent wins after a four game losing streak. Anthony Black poured in 17 points in a 12-point win over Ole Miss while Davonte Davis scored 16 in a 20-point victory against LSU. The Razorbacks have stumbled on the road, dropping its past four in opposing gyms.
Baylor (15-5, 5-3 Big 12) is riding a five game winning streak. On Monday, LJ Cryer scored a team-high 22 points in the Bears victory over No. 9 Kansas. Cryer ranks third in points per game at 14.2 points, third to Adam Flagler's 16.1 and Keyonte George's 16.9. The Razorbacks are 96-48 against the Bears all time and seeking their third straight victory over the former conference foe.
4. No. 15 Auburn at West Virginia
Bruce Pearl and Bob Huggins have both found success at their respective programs.
Auburn (16-4, 6-2 SEC) is coming off a 16-point home loss to Texas A&M, ending a five game winning streak. Auburn has remained steady, supporting its top-15 ranking with wins over Northwestern, Saint Louis and Florida. Leading the way for Pearl's squad is Wendell Green Jr., who averages 13.9 points per game, and Johni Broome, who averages 13.3 points per game. Broome also leads the team with 8.5 rebounds per contest. In the Tigers' most recent victory, he recorded a double-double of 27 points and 11 rebounds against South Carolina.
While West Virginia (12-8, 2-6 Big 12) has not had the strongest season, a victory at WVU Coliseum is never easy victory. No. 9 Kansas, No. 17 Baylor and No. 10 Texas all came out with victories but only by a combined 19 points. The Mountaineers did knock off No. 11 TCU 74-65. In West Virginia's most recent outing, the Mountaineers defeated Texas Tech on the road. Joe Toussaint scored 22, while Erik Stevenson and Seth Wilson dropped 16 and 15 points, respectively, in the winning effort.
5. No. 12 Iowa State at Missouri
Iowa State (15-4, 6-2 Big 12) has followed up its Sweet 16 run this past season with a strong 2022-23 campaign. The Cyclones, led by second-year coach T.J. Otzelberger, are fresh off a win over No. 5 Kansas State and provide another difficult test for the Tigers. Iowa State plays a slower-tempo than Missouri and is ranked eighth in the country with 9.7 steals per game. The Tigers lead the country with 11.4 steals per game.
"(Otzelberger's) style of play is going to be a grind-out type of style," MU coach Dennis Gates said. "Defensive oriented, a high pass count, trying to get the ball from one side of the court to the other."
"They're going to do what they've consistently done, and the film shows that. That's not a secret ... But also, the film shows what we do, so it's going to be a good game, and I think our fans will enjoy to have an opponent (of that caliber) come in (Mizzou Arena)."
The Cyclones are led by guards Jaren Holmes and Gabe Kalscheur, who average 13.5 and 13.1 points per game, respectively. Iowa State has six players averaging more than one steal per game, forming a formidable defense that will benefit the Cyclones on the road.
Dawning its new throwback "Block M" jersey Saturday, Missouri will look to rekindle some of the success it had against Iowa State when both sides played in the same conference. The Tigers currently lead the longstanding series 150-86.
The Tigers are having a turnaround season with first-year coach Dennis Gates at the helm, and bounced back from a loss to No. 2 Alabama with a win over Ole Miss, where MU shot 53.3% from 3-point range.
While MU will likely be without Tre Gomillion for a second consecutive game, the Tigers are enjoying a boost from Isiaih Mosley, who started against Ole Miss and finished with 20 points. Mohamed Diarra has been another recent spark, getting more time on the court and, at 6-foot-10, is a weapon in the post along with MU's leading scorer Kobe Brown, who averages 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
MU's depth and production from Brown will be key if the Tigers want to earn another statement victory and jump back into the AP Top 25 after falling out following losses to Florida and Texas A&M. The Tigers are currently 1.5-point underdogs, according to DraftKings.
6. Florida at No. 5 Kansas State
Kansas State (17-3, 6-2 Big 12) has been the surprise of the college basketball season so far. The Wildcats shot up the rankings after starting the season 15-2, but head into the event off an 80-76 loss to Iowa State. Florida fans will see a familiar face Saturday, K-State leading scorer Keyontae Johnson, who transferred from Florida and is averaging 18.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
Florida (12-8, 5-3 SEC) had a rockier start to the season than Kansas State but has had a productive start to conference play under first-year coach Todd Golden. The Gators have won their past two games. Colin Castleton was named preseason first-team All-SEC and has lived up to the hype, as he leads the Gators with 15 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
7. No. 11 TCU at Mississippi State
Ranked in the preseason poll after making the NCAA Tournament this past season, TCU (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) stumbled initially with a narrow loss to Northwestern State at the beginning of the season but did not drop another nonconference game. The Horned Frogs have since maintained a positive record in conference play, including an 83-60 demolition of Kansas on the road. Mike Miles Jr. is one of the best guards in the country, averaging 19.1 points per game, while Eddie Lampkin Jr. is a force in the paint with 6.8 rebounds per game.
Mississippi State (12-8, 1-7 SEC) started its season 11-0, but its momentum has fallen drastically since. The Bulldogs are 1-8 in their past nine games, including a loss to Drake. If the Bulldogs want to boost their season with an upset victory, senior Tolu Smith will have to be at the top of his game. Smith leads the Bulldogs with 13.8 points and eight rebounds per game, consistently putting up double-digit scoring performances despite his team's struggles.
8. No. 2 Alabama at Oklahoma
MU coach Dennis Gates said on multiple occasions that Alabama is the best team in the country, and Crimson Tide have lived up to Gates' praise with big wins over Houston and North Carolina when both teams were ranked No. 1 in the country. The Crimson Tide have not wavered in SEC play, either, still yet to lose to a conference foe.
Alabama (18-2, 8-0 SEC) is led by star freshman Brandon Miller, who averages 19.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. In addition to Miller, the Crimson Tide have a deep rotation and are the best rebounding team in the country, snagging 45.9 boards per game.
Oklahoma (11-9, 2-6 Big 12) has struggled in conference play so far this season. The Sooners are hoping a big upset will prevent them from losing their fourth game in a row. Oklahoma's best performance of the season came against Kansas on Jan. 10. The Sooners traded blows with the then-No. 2 Jayhawks but came just short, losing 79-75. If they can have a similar performance Saturday, they will need Grant Sherfield, who averages 16.4 points per game, to get going early.
9. Texas Tech at LSU
Texas Tech (10-10, 0-8 Big 12) had an impressive nonconference performance, losing just twice, but have found no success in Big 12 so far this season. Transfer Kevin Obanor was part of Oral Roberts' magical run to the Sweet 16 as a 15-seed in 2021 and is in his second season with the Red Raiders. He averages 15 points, which leads the team, along with 6.4 rebounds per game.
LSU (12-8, 1-7 SEC) have found life in the SEC almost as difficult as the Red Raiders have in the Big 12. The Tigers were 12-1 and won their first conference game over then-No. 9 Arkansas but have fallen out of form since, holding seven straight losses. KJ Williams has impressed for the Tigers so far this season, averaging 17.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game and is capable of a big game, having scored over 25 points on three occasions so far this season.
10. Ole Miss at Oklahoma State
The past month or so has been miserable for Ole Miss (9-11, 1-7 SEC), who has just two wins since Dec. 17. The basement-dwellers of the SEC dropped its more recent matchup to Missouri at home. The majority of the Rebels' scoring is from Matthew Murrell who's averaging 14.9 points per game, but did not play in Ole Miss' 89-77 loss to the Tigers. Murrell's status will be a game-time decision for the Rebels.
Oklahoma State (11-9, 3-5 Big 12) is experiencing the ups and downs of a tough Big 12 Conference. The Cowboys fell to Kansas, Kansas State, Baylor and got swept by Texas. Coach Mike Boynton's team did pick up an upset victory over Iowa State to pair with wins over West Virginia and rival Oklahoma. Bryce Thompson, Kalib Boone and Avery Anderson III each average over 10 points per game.