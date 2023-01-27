Missouri’s Kobe Brown drives the ball past Arkansas (copy) 1/27/2023

Missouri forward Kobe Brown, left, looks to drive past Arkansas forward Kamani Johnson on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The Tigers won 79-76.

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

The SEC/Big 12 Challenge will come to an end in 2023, with the Southeastern Conference set to begin a yearly competition with the Atlantic Coast Conference next season.

Saturday marks the final installment of the challenge, with nine games other than Missouri's matchup against No. 12 Iowa State at 1 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.

