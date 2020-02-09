Southeastern Conference basketball had itself a wild week.
With four overtime games, the league-leading team losing twice and conference play entering its final month, the SEC now looks as wide-open as it has all season.
Kentucky, Auburn and LSU all share the lead at the top of the SEC table with an 8-2 league record, with three other schools — Mississippi State, Florida and South Carolina — all lurking in the shadows tied at two games back. All but three of the SEC’s 14 teams won at least one game this past week as exciting games and upsets were aplenty.
Who’s up and who’s down in the SEC? Here’s a look at which schools had the best and worst of times after another seven days of league matchups.
Stock up: Auburn
The Missourian listed the Tigers’ stock as down once they were routed in back-to-back games against Alabama and Florida a few weeks ago, looking like shells of their former selves after rocketing to a 15-0 start to the season. Auburn had questions to answer, and Bruce Pearl’s men responded in kind.
The Tigers have been white-hot since, going 6-0 and punctuated this week by a gritty overtime win at Arkansas and an extra period victory over LSU. Though SEC MVP candidate Samir Doughty is the star of the show, it was J’Von McCormick’s runner with 0.1 seconds to go that sunk LSU and earned him the game’s heroics.
Auburn has never lost when Doughty scores in double figures, and with three straight games of 23 points or more, the senior guard might be on his best stretch yet.
Stock up: Ole Miss
Mississippi is 12-11 overall and 3-7 in league play, so why should it be considered to be on the up? Quietly, the Rebels have played remarkably better since starting SEC play 0-5, going 3-2 since with wins over Georgia, South Carolina and Florida and losses to Auburn in double overtime and at LSU by 10.
Ole Miss’ game results often correlate with how well it shoots the deep ball: The Rebels are averaging 39.6% from deep in wins and 26.2% in losses, but with a 41.4% clip in its last five games it has seemed to have found a little consistency. Senior Breein Tyree is one of the conference’s most entertaining guards, having dropped 20 points or more 12 times this season and over 30 points three times.
Barring an improbable SEC Tournament run, Ole Miss is out of contention for the NCAA Tournament, but if there’s a team in the league that surprise a conference heavyweight as the regular season draws to a close, it might play its games in Oxford.
Stock down: LSU
Vanderbilt’s 99-90 upset win over the Tigers on Wednesday was historic, unexpected and downright shocking. Averaging 59 points per game entering the contest and on a 26-game SEC losing streak, few could’ve seen the Commodores putting up the most points against LSU in coach Will Wade’s tenure and giving the Tigers their first conference loss after an 8-0 start.
Auburn’s late overtime winner three days later just added salt to the wounds, and now LSU’s two-game lead has turned into a full-fledged dogfight. Now no longer in control of their own destiny, the Tigers must respond with strong performances in the next couple of weeks if they want to retain their status as kings of the conference.
Games against Missouri and Alabama are on tap this week, with a showdown in Baton Rouge against fellow title challengers Kentucky looming Feb. 18.
Stock down: Arkansas
As Arkansas started the season 12-1 and off to its best start in almost three decades, new coach Eric Musselman had Fayetteville ready to party like it was 1994, when the Razorbacks won the national championship. The hangover has now set in: Arkansas has been 4-6 since, losing in overtime both at home to Auburn and then at Missouri this week. The latter was Arkansas’s worst loss by KenPom rankings of the year, as the Tigers are ranked No. 119 as of Sunday.
Second-leading scorer Isaiah Joe being out indefinitely due to knee surgery doesn’t help things, either. The Hogs are in real danger of falling out of favor with the NCAA Tournament committee if the pace isn’t picked up soon, and they don’t have many opportunities left to impress, as just three of Arkansas’ eight remaining regular-season games come against the top half of the current league standings.