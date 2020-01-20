At 15-0 and No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, Auburn had the look of the surest of sure things as the favorite to win the Southeastern Conference.
And then the Tigers got blown out on the road. Twice. In a single week.
Hated rival Alabama gave the second-to-last undefeated team in the country its first loss, Jan. 15, with a dominant 83-64 win in Tuscaloosa. And with a chance to redeem itself and get a statement win in Gainesville against Florida next, Auburn floundered to a 69-47 loss Saturday.
It's not even the end of January and a record-tying seven different schools have been ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll this season. No team appears safe at the top, and that's especially true this year in the SEC.
As it has for all of conference play, the Missourian gives out its weekly stock up and stock down awards for teams across the SEC after another week of league competition.
Stock up: LSU
Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, who led the school to a football national championship last Monday, must be inspiring the squad on the hardwood to have some swagger and winning mojo. The only team in the SEC remaining with an unbeaten conference record, the Tigers have now been thrusted into the spotlight as the league's new No. 1 after Auburn's aforementioned poor week. LSU's opponents last week (Texas A&M and Ole Miss) aren't exactly SEC heavyweights, but the fact the Tigers got business done on the road in both games in a season where away wins are hard to come by is impressive. Senior guard Skylar Mays (15.9 points per game, 37.3% from 3-point range) is playing at an All-SEC level, while sophomore forward Emmitt Williams (13.4 points, 6.8 rebounds per game) is thriving and has nearly doubled his scoring from 2018-19.
Stock up: South Carolina
What a massive week for coach Frank Martin's men. With three straight losses entering last week, including one at home to Stetson of the Atlantic Sun Conference, the Gamecocks looked dead in the water and doomed to a season of conference bottom-dwelling. That was until guard Jermaine Couisnard hit a ridiculous buzzer-beating banked 3-pointer to upset Kentucky at Colonial Life Arena on Jan. 15 for South Carolina's biggest win of the season. The Gamecocks followed that up with an impressive double-digit win against Texas A&M in College Station, and have now looked to have (somewhat) stabilized the ship in Columbia, South Carolina. Martin, who's garnered a reputation as a defensive-minded coach, also quietly has his team eighth nationally and tops in the SEC in opposing field goals scored (344). If you want to beat South Carolina, you're going to have to work for every bucket.
Stock up: Mississippi State
Mississippi State needed something to prop itself up after starting 0-3 in SEC play, and did it ever get something. The Bulldogs absolutely shellacked Missouri 72-45 at Humphrey Coliseum on Jan. 14, following it up four days later with a 32-point rout of Georgia in the same venue. Sophomore big man Reggie Perry (16.4 points, 10.1 rebounds per game) is a machine in the low post and should earn himself an All-SEC nod, but a part of what makes MSU a tricky opponent is how dominant it is as a team on the glass. Per KenPom, the Bulldogs collect offensive rebounds for an astounding 41.4% of their misses, which is the best in the nation and far above the national average of 28.3%. Mississippi State does need some away games — and good performances in them — under its belt, though. Out of its 17 games played this year, only three have been true road matchups and the Bulldogs are 1-2 in those games. The win? An 81-56 romp at Coastal Carolina on Nov. 24.
Stock down: Auburn
A defeat or two was probably bound to happen to Auburn at some point, and winning on the road in conference play is a difficult task. Still, the Tigers looked like a shade of their past selves in their two losses this week. Alabama and Florida held Auburn to its two lowest-percentage shooting performances of the season, and guard Samir Doughty — often the Tigers' top scoring option and go-to guy on offense — had duds of games with six and eight points, respectively. Auburn's next three games against South Carolina, Iowa State and Ole Miss are all games which it's favored by KenPom to win, giving the Tigers a big opportunity to put themselves right back in the forefront of the SEC title race. But this past week showed to both the conference and the country that Bruce Pearl's team has some chinks in its armor.
Stock down: Missouri
The Tigers' 91-75 win at home over Florida on Jan. 11 caught people off guard. Coach Cuonzo Martin is a defense-first guy, right? And now he's got an offense with it to boot? Well, once Missouri was drubbed in Starkville by Mississippi State and scored the lowest point total of the Martin era in its very next game, that hype train derailed rather quickly. The Tigers played much better at Alabama on Saturday and even set an SEC record by hitting 31 consecutive free throws in a single game ... yet still lost by 14 to the Tide. With no Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. (foot) in the lineup, Missouri is feeling the sting. A Texas A&M team that lost twice at home last week travels to Columbia on Tuesday, giving the Tigers an opportunity to produce a much-needed dominant performance. But after that is a date with No. 14 West Virginia in Morgantown, who holds opponents to the fourth-lowest field goal percentage in the country (36.2%). This week will be a significant measuring stick for Missouri..
Stock down: The SEC's national reputation
With Kentucky losing once and Auburn twice, each team was knocked out of the top 10 of the AP Poll when the newest rankings were released Monday morning. While the Wildcats are No. 15 and the Tigers right behind them at 16, they both are also the only teams from the league ranked in the poll at all. As the Big Ten Conference could realistically send as many as 12 teams to the NCAA Tournament, that in turn eats up bids for other leagues like the SEC. But there is one last chance for the SEC to redeem itself for its poor showing in nonconference play: Saturday marks the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge, where if the league performs well, it could swing a ticket or two to the Big Dance its way.
Games like Missouri at No. 14 West Virginia, Tennessee at No. 3 Kansas and No. 15 Kentucky at No. 18 Texas Tech are some of the best on the slate, but perhaps none are bigger than the nightcap: Florida hosts No. 1 Baylor at 8 p.m. in a game that's likely to be televised nationally on ESPN.