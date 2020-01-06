For all but four teams on Saturday, Southeastern Conference play got off to a mostly (with one exception) uneventful start out of the gates.
But as nonconference games come to a close and league play across the country gets in full swing, the SEC really isn't making many waves nationally as a conference to be feared.
ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi's most recent bracket projection has the SEC down as a four-bid league to the NCAA Tournament. That's the least amount of bids predicted for any Power 5 conference and is also four bids less than the Big East.
Lackluster results, inexperienced teams and some schools struggling with injuries have all factored into the number. Whether that number improves or declines is up to the play of the SEC as a whole to decide.
The Missourian breaks down who (or what) has seen its stock rise or fall since the last SEC in review published on Dec. 28:
Stock up: Arkansas
Who would've thought that of those four bids Lunardi has currently awarded to the SEC that Arkansas would be one of them? Picked to finish 11th in the conference by media members, the Razorbacks sit at 12-1 and picked up a massive win on the road at Indiana on Dec. 29. It was a result they badly needed as their nonconference schedule had only two teams ranked in the top 100 of KenPom, and first-year coach Eric Musselman's men got it done. The NBA and college veteran has been a revelation in Fayetteville and had Hogs fans excited enough to sell out Bud Walton Arena on Saturday for a 69-59 win over Texas A&M.
Stock up: LSU
Coach Will Wade's men weren't exactly in a "slump" before their last two games. But back-to-back losses to East Tennessee State and USC, both decent teams, still stung. Fast forward to now and the Tigers have picked up two good wins to combat that stretch: a home victory over previously unbeaten Liberty on Dec. 29, then going to Knoxville Saturday and downing a wounded — but still dangerous — Tennessee team by 14 points. As long as senior Skylar Mays is playing (15.9 points per game, SEC-leading 29 steals), LSU is going to be in the running for every bid given to the conference come tourney time.
Stock up: Free throws
SEC teams are clearly getting the memo that the charity stripe can be a team's best friend or worst nightmare. The conference as a whole is second nationally in free throw percentage (75.9%) and best among the Power 5. Even in at least two games on the SEC's opening weekend, foul line shots made a noticeable impact on the final score: Kentucky's 71-59 win over Missouri was heavily-influenced by the fact the Wildcats went 27 of 30 (90%) from the foul line and kept capitalizing as the Tigers finished with 28 total fouls. Then in Florida's thrilling double-overtime comeback win against Alabama, a 30-36 mark (compared to 23-34 for the Crimson Tide) from the line made a huge difference as 'Bama surrendered a 21-point lead. Taking time to practice a free throw routine works, kids.
Stock down: Alabama
It was all going so well for the Tide. Up 21 points in the first half in Gainesville against a Florida team expected to be in the running for the SEC title, Alabama had its chance to make a statement and put the conference on notice. The Tide did just that ... by blowing that lead and subsequently losing 104-98 in double overtime. It was a monumental collapse for 'Bama, who despite having allowed 51 second-half points led by five with 29 seconds left in regulation. Saturday provided more evidence that Alabama doesn't defend with any consistent success: its 79.7 points allowed per game ranks an atrocious 336th in the country. The Tide have given up 90 points in a game three times in 13 games, and with SEC heavyweights like Auburn and Kentucky ahead in their next three games, that could very well happen again.
Stock down: South Carolina
In a nonconference slate full of many unexpected upsets , the Gamecocks "earned" the dubious honor of having (per KenPom ratings) the worst loss of the bunch. Stetson, the No. 321-ranked team in KenPom went to Columbia, S.C. with a loss to Longwood on its record and came out 63-56 victors over a Power 5 team on Dec. 30. It was strange timing for the Gamecocks to have been upset, too: before that loss, South Carolina had just come off its biggest win of the year, a 70-59 win against defending national champs Virginia in Charlottesville. Regardless, USC plays its second game in a row against a Florida team on Tuesday, only this time it's a date with the Gators. Shooting 21.1% from 3-point range, as the Gamecocks did against Stetson, probably won't cut it this time around, either.