Now two-thirds of the way through the conference schedule, the Southeastern Conference basketball standings have a clear leader with three weeks left to play. John Calipari’s Kentucky took advantage of losses by Auburn and LSU to grab sole possession of first place in the conference .
Auburn and LSU sit a game back of the league leaders, while Florida and South Carolina remain two games behind at 8-4 in the conference.
Whose stock is up and whose is down after last week’s games? Here’s a look at which schools are flying high and which struggled over the last week of SEC basketball.
Stock up: Kentucky
The Wildcats are back where Calipari surely feels they belong, atop the SEC. Riding a four-game winning streak, the Wildcats are the only SEC team ranking in the top 10 of this week’s AP Poll, slotting in at No. 10.
Despite its offense struggling against both Vanderbilt and Ole Miss over the past week, Kentucky’s defense took over and allowed it to win both games, though the Rebels kept it close through the final minutes.
The Wildcats’ defense does a great job of limiting shots inside the 3-point arc, holding opponents to the worst 2-point percentage in the conference. If Kentucky has a weakness, it’s 3-point shooting. While the Wildcats shoot the third-best percentage from 3 in the SEC, they score the lowest percentage of their points from long range out of any team in the conference — they simply don’t take many.
Kentucky has the hardest game remaining on its schedule Tuesday when it travels to LSU, a game that will go a long way to determining the final conference standings.
Stock up: South Carolina
After a rough start in nonconference play, Frank Martin has South Carolina rolling. The Gamecocks were picked to finish 10th in the preseason SEC media poll but currently are tied with Florida for fourth place with an 8-4 conference record.
South Carolina is on a three-game winning streak and has won six of its last seven. This past week, the Gamecocks handled SEC basement dweller Georgia 75-59 before returning home to take on Tennessee.
The Vols took the game down to the wire but South Carolina, which ranks No. 1 in the SEC in defense, got a critical stop to send Tennessee back to Knoxville with a loss.
What makes South Carolina’s defense so formidable is the way it defends the 3-point line. The Gamecocks hold their opponents to 25.9% shooting from behind the arc, the best mark in the conference. Combine that with forcing the second-most turnovers in the conference, and it’s no surprise South Carolina’s defense is the SEC’s best.
The Gamecocks recent play has landed them squarely on the bubble, a position that seemed unlikely after compiling an 8-5 nonconference record. The Gamecocks’ red hot run will be in jeopardy this week: they’ll be the underdog in both of their games. South Carolina plays at Mississippi State and at home against LSU as it starts the home stretch of SEC play.
Stock down: Auburn
For a team that just lost its third game of the season Saturday, it might be surprising to see Auburn in the stock down section.
But a loss against Missouri combined with winning four of its last five games in overtime should be worrying for Bruce Pearl’s team, which is not playing its best basketball.
While Auburn was missing freshman phenom Isaac Okoro against Missouri, that doesn’t fully explain Auburn’s disappointing performance. Missouri has been improved over its last three games, sure, but the Tigers are still without Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. and Mark Smith and only have four SEC wins. For a team that has its eyes on the SEC crown, Missouri is a team Auburn should beat, Okoro or not.
The stat that is worrying for Auburn is 3-point shooting. Auburn shoots the second-worst percentage in the SEC from long range while allowing opponents to shoot the conference’s best percentage, a 9.2% difference.
Against Missouri, Auburn shot a miserable 1 of 17 from 3, allowing the Tigers from Columbia to outscore it from behind the arc by 18 points in what ended as a 12-point loss.
Auburn is fine; the Tigers remain one of the conference’s most talented teams and sit a game out of first with a third of the season to play. But 3-point shooting will remain a concern until the Tigers prove otherwise, and could make them vulnerable to an upset if a team catches fire from deep against them.
Stock down: Georgia
Georgia entered SEC play Jan. 7 feeling good. The Bulldogs had just downed No. 9 Memphis on the road, arguably the SEC’s best nonconference win at the time.
But Georgia has fallen off a cliff through its 12 conference games, earning a 2-10 record that only ranks ahead of one-win Vanderbilt.
The Bulldogs are in the midst of a four-game losing streak and have lost eight of their last nine.
Star freshman Anthony Edwards had a rough week as well. The likely future NBA lottery pick hasn’t cracked 20 points since scoring 32 on Feb. 5 against Florida. He had his lowest scoring output of the season last game in a loss against Texas A&M, scoring just six points on 2 of 7 shooting.
Wednesday’s game at home against Auburn doesn’t provide much optimism for Tom Crean’s team to turn it around, but Saturday’s game at Vanderbilt is the best chance Georgia will have for a win the rest of the season.