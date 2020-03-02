Kentucky men’s basketball was the butt of the college basketball world’s jokes after a 67-64 loss in Rupp Arena to Evansville on Nov. 12.
It’s clear the Wildcats are no laughing matter now.
With a 73-66 win in Lexington over then-No. 15 Auburn on Saturday, then-No. 8 Kentucky clinched the outright Southeastern Conference regular-season title for the sixth time in coach John Calipari’s tenure.
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently has UK projected as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament as the SEC’s top representative. With conference tournaments upon the horizon, strong performances leading up to Selection Sunday from the ‘Cats may mean that seeding could get even better.
Though the extremes of the conference standings are settled (Vanderbilt has clinched last place in the league already), every other seed for next week’s SEC Tournament — from No. 2 to 13 — is up for grabs.
Who, then, is primed to rise or fall in the regular season’s final week?
Stock up: Kentucky
This is the obvious choice, yes. But it’s well-deserved considering how shaky Kentucky looked in nonconference play.
Not only did the Wildcats lose to Evansville, but they also lost to Utah and nearly blew a 16-point lead at home to Utah Valley. After being ranked as high as No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, UK fell to as low as No. 19 being as young and inexperienced (seven underclassmen have started games for the ‘Cats) as it looked.
Since dropping back-to-back games to Utah and Ohio State in December, Kentucky has gone 16-2. A stifling defense in league play (SEC-low 38.4% field goal percentage allowed) plus being second in the SEC in both 3-point (35.4%) and free throw (79.5%) percentages are massive reasons why.
But without the emergence of guard Immanuel Quickley into a bonafide star, UK probably wouldn’t be at the point it is now. An intermittent starter in nonconference play, the sophomore has exploded in league play to the tune of 19.1 points per game while shooting 47.1% from 3-point range, all while averaging barely over a turnover in 35.9 minutes per game.
His play during Kentucky’s eight-game winning streak has given Quickley a genuine case not just for the SEC’s most improved player, but for the SEC Player of the Year. Quickley has averaged 21.1 points over his last eight games, including a career-high 30 points against Texas A&M on Feb. 25. And if Quickley gets hot from beyond the arc, good luck: UK is 8-0 when he hits at least three 3-pointers.
Stock up: Mississippi State
Coach Ben Howland’s squad seems to play a lot better when its backs are against the wall.
Way back in January when the Bulldogs started conference play 0-3, MSU suddenly went on a tear with five straight SEC wins by an average margin of 17.2 points. Now considered part of Lunardi’s “First Four Out” of the NCAA Tournament field, the Bulldogs are making a late push by getting wins they’re expected to.
After beating a streaky Alabama team 80-73 on Feb. 25, Mississippi State staved off a late double-digit comeback attempt by Missouri on Saturday and won 67-63 in Columbia. Big man Reggie Perry (19.2 points, 9.9 rebounds per game in SEC play) is being his normal, dominant self, but the Bulldogs do an incredible job as a team of keeping possessions alive by allowing the fewest opposing defensive rebounds (589) in the country.
But in order to impress the tournament selection committee, the Bulldogs need more quality wins. Closing the regular season at South Carolina and then back in Starkville against rivals Ole Miss won’t directly provide that, but it could lead to something that will: MSU currently owns the tiebreaker with Florida for the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament, meaning if it wins out MSU will clinch a double bye next week in Nashville.
With four players averaging double-figures in scoring — Perry, Tyson Carter, Nick Weatherspoon and Robert Woodard — a solid defense is needed to contain the Bulldogs. If Howland utilizes the offensive talent available to him correctly, MSU’s name may be called on Selection Sunday.
Stock up: Big men
With all due respect to the elite guards of the league like Kentucky’s Immanuel Quickley, Ole Miss’ Breein Tyree and Arkansas’ Mason Jones, the SEC is a big man’s world.
The SEC is No. 2 across all leagues in block percentage (10.6%) and No. 5 in offensive rebounding percentage (30.1%), stats that show forwards are thriving night in and night out in the conference. Centers occupy the SEC’s No. 1, 2 and 3 spots in player efficiency rating, currently taken by Auburn’s Austin Wiley, Kentucky’s Nick Richards and Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry, respectively.
Those three players in particular are usually considered the SEC’s cream of the crop when it comes to big men this season, but it’s not hard to find quality names elsewhere down low.
For example, Florida’s 6-foot-10 transfer and SEC Preseason Player of the Year Kerry Blackshear Jr. probably won’t be awarded Player of the Year next week, but the former Virginia Tech player is still averaging a solid 13.1 points and 7.2 rebounds in SEC play. He’s one of the 13 forwards in the conference that’s currently averaging at least 10 points and five rebounds per game, which compared to the other four Power Five conferences is the most of any league.
If you’re a team trying to score in the SEC, go in the paint at your own risk.
Stock down: Alabama
With the Crimson Tide’s NCAA Tournament hopes on red alert, one of the absolute worst things that could’ve happened to ‘Bama happened last week.
Junior John Petty, the SEC’s leader in 3-point field goals (85) fell hard to the floor in the first half against Mississippi State on Feb. 25 and injured his elbow, sitting him out both for the rest of that game and for the Tide’s 90-86 win over South Carolina on Saturday. Mobile’s Press-Register reported that Petty was diagnosed with a sprain and should be back by the SEC Tournament, but the sharpshooter and his 15 points per game average will be missed.
Consistency has been a major issue for first-year coach Nate Oats’ squad as Alabama hasn’t won consecutive games in over a month. The Tide’s fast-paced offense that scores a second-best nationally 83.2 points per game is countered by several glaring defensive issues: ‘Bama allows 79.1 points per game (336th nationally), fouls a lot (314th nationally in total fouls) and allows a lot of offensive boards (opponents rebound 30.4% of their missed shots).
At 8-8 in conference, the Tide are still technically in the hunt for a top four seed and double bye in the SEC Tournament being two games back of No. 4 Mississippi State. A home game this week against SEC basement-dwellers Vanderbilt followed by a critical visit to a shaky Missouri team helps their chances.
But if Alabama wants to get a bid to The Big Dance, it needs to streak together some wins fast, made all the more difficult by not having one of its best players.