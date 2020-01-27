Saturday’s Big 12/SEC Challenge gave the Southeastern Conference, considered to be in a down year by some, a chance to strut its stuff on the national stage.
So, mission accomplished? Meh.
In 10 games pitting SEC teams against schools from the Big 12, the day ended with neither league obtaining a majority of wins, tied at five each.
Some performances, like Kentucky’s road win at Texas Tech and Tennessee keeping within striking distance of the lead at Kansas, showed that the SEC may not be as weak of a league as some think. Others, like Missouri and Texas A&M losing by double digits to West Virginia and Oklahoma State respectively, strengthened the argument.
Now officially out of nonconference play, who’s up and who’s down in the SEC? The Missourian breaks down the state of the league entering the regular season’s final full month:
Stock up: Kentucky
Kentucky earned its keep as the SEC’s highest-ranked team in the Associated Press Top 25 this week (No. 13) after last week’s surprising loss to South Carolina knocked the ‘Cats off their perch as the leaders in the league standings. They took care of Georgia and the always-dangerous Anthony Edwards by double digits last Tuesday, but it was UK’s gritty Big 12/SEC Challenge overtime victory against Texas Tech in front of a sold-out crowd in Lubbock that really took the cake.
Junior forward Nick Richards had a monster game against the Red Raiders with 25 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks, strengthening his argument as the league’s best big man in a conference that’s littered with stellar forwards. Add in the fact that Tyrese Maxey, Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley all make up one of the nation’s best backcourts — plus coach John Calipari’s reputation of getting teams to play their best basketball later in the year — and Kentucky might be the SEC’s favorite to make a deep NCAA Tournament run.
Stock up: LSU
Marking down LSU as a team with its stock is up for the second straight week sounds lazy, but until somebody proves otherwise, the Tigers are for real. LSU hasn’t lost since Dec. 21 and improved to 6-0 in the SEC with a win over Florida last Tuesday. Saturday’s 69-67 win at Texas was a bit shaky — the Tigers almost gave up a 16-point second-half lead — but LSU avoided disaster and got a win in Austin, something only Oklahoma and Kansas have done this season. Coach Will Wade, sketchy recruiting sagas aside, knows how to get the ball in the hoop: LSU currently ranks fourth in the country (per KenPom) in adjusted offensive efficiency or a measure of how many points an offense would theoretically score against an average Division I defense. Also with top 10 ranks in 2-point field goal (56.3%) and offensive rebounding percentages (37%), expect to get into a scoring shootout if you want to upend the Tigers.
Stock down: Florida
Maybe it’s a bit harsh to say the Gators are in a downward slide after the week they’ve had. After all, they lost by two points on the road to the SEC leaders (LSU) and then were defeated by the nation’s No. 1-ranked team (Baylor). Plus, in ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi’s weekly NCAA Tournament bracket projection updated last Friday (before the Baylor loss), Florida is in the field as a No. 9 seed and one of the SEC’s five projected bids.
But Florida needed a win or two last week to make its case for the tourney more stable. Why? Florida’s next six games are against opponents currently not in Lunardi’s projection to make the field — games that give the Gators a bigger chance of being outside the tournament bubble if they lose one, two or a few. They’re also the source of Missouri’s only current SEC win (91-75 in Columbia on Jan. 11), which looks more and more like a resume-weakening loss as the Tigers have slipped to 9-10 overall. The pressure is on coach Mike White to stay in the fight for the SEC title and a coveted trip to the Big Dance, and that picture will look a lot more clear after the next couple of weeks.
Stock down: Vanderbilt
Few were high on the Commodores anyway as they were picked to finish last in the SEC preseason media poll, but their start to league play has been especially dreadful. Vanderbilt is the only school in the conference without a league win and it’s hardly been close to one, either. Outside of a four-point loss at Auburn on Jan. 8, the ‘Dores have been defeated in every SEC game by at least 15 points. The season-ending foot injury of dynamite scorer Aaron Nesmith (23 points per game) was an invaluable loss as Vandy is 0-5 with a losing margin of 19.8 points in his absence. Nesmith’s absurd 52.2% mark from 3 pre-injury is also heavily missed: With a Scottie Pippen Jr. 3-pointer against Alabama, Vandy ended a streak of 37 straight misses from 3, the longest such streak in Division I since UAB missed 43 straight in 2013. With its next three games being against SEC title challengers Kentucky, Florida and LSU, coach Jerry Stackhouse’s squad could be in for some long nights.
Stock down: 3-point shooting
The SEC’s shooting woes aren’t limited to Vanderbilt, they’re a conference-wide issue. With the college 3-point line being moved farther back before the season to the international distance (22 feet, 1¾ inches), shooting numbers from deep have dipped nationwide to the lowest rates since the NCAA universally implemented the 3-point arc in 1986. Still, per KenPom, the SEC ranks 29th out of the 32 D-I conferences in 3-point percentage (30.7%), the worst mark among Power 5 conferences and ahead only of the Ivy League, SWAC and MEAC. Just one team, Alabama, ranks within the top 100 teams nationally in 3-point percentage as of Monday afternoon, while seven rank in the bottom 100.
It’s also partially due to the fact that the SEC just gets its points from other sources — and its shots just get blocked a lot. The league’s 2-point percentage of 48.7% is exactly average (16th) nationally, while the free throw percentage of 73% ranks a solid sixth. But there’s one statistical category that the SEC are kings of, and that is block percentage. 11.2% of the SEC’s total shots are swatted away, which is tied with the Big 12 for the most by any conference. With players like Kentucky’s Richards, Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry and Florida’s Kerry Blackshear being focal points of schemes on both ends in the low post, it seems as if the league is one run by big men in 2019-20.