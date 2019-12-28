In terms of conference schedules, the Southeastern Conference is a little behind the times.
While the Big Ten Conference, the Atlantic Coast Conference and various other leagues have gotten a move on when it comes to conference play, the SEC still hasn't had its members square off in an interleague game yet.
But don't fret, SEC hoops fans! The wait is almost over. Tennessee's matchup against LSU at 11 a.m. next Saturday in Knoxville officially kicks off SEC play and shifts it into high gear all the way into March.
Who's up and who's down in the SEC's final week of nonconference play? The Missourian took a look at the league as a whole and dived into which teams look primed (or unprepared) for conference games.
Stock up: Auburn
Thought there was going to be a letdown from the Tigers after they lost their three leading scorers from last year's Final Four team? Think again. Bruce Pearl's men are just one of three teams in the country (along with Liberty and San Diego State) that are still unbeaten at this point. They passed their first real test on the schedule on Dec. 19 with flying colors, taking care of North Carolina State 79-73 at home behind 24 points from the much-improved Samir Doughty. Auburn has been ranked in every iteration of the AP Top 25 thus far, either rising or being in the same position as the previous week in every poll in its current ascension to No. 8. During a nonconference slate that's been fairly underwhelming for the SEC, the Tigers have been the league's only real constant force.
Stock up: Defense
If anyone steps onto a court against a team from the SEC, expect a knockdown, drag-out dogfight. Per KenPom rankings, six teams from the conference rank within the top 30 nationally in adjusted defensive rating, and all but three teams are within the top 100. SEC teams as a whole overall get up in opponents' faces, force tough looks and overall establish a presence to be reckoned with in and around the rim. Seven SEC teams also rank within the top 100 nationally in defensive steal percentage — that is, the rate of how many defensive possessions result in steals. The conference's leader in that department is, surprisingly, Arkansas. The Razorbacks steal the ball on 13.6% of their defensive possessions, good for 10th in the country and a stat that's been a massive part in the Hogs' 10-1 start to the season under new head coach Eric Musselman.
Stock down: Tennessee
Tennessee hasn't lost to an opponent it should've blown out, is 8-3 overall and will likely be pushing for its third straight NCAA Tournament bid. Why, then, are the Volunteers in tough shape? A bombshell was dropped after UT's 75-53 win over Jacksonville State on Dec. 21, when veteran guard Lamonte Turner announced that he would be undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. It's a brutal loss for the Volunteers, as Turner was second on the team in scoring (12.3 points per game) and the runaway leader in assists (7.1 per game), as no other player has averaged more than 2.5. Tennessee has plenty of other talent, such as Jordan Bowden, John Fulkerson and Yves Pons, while coach Rick Barnes has seen plenty in a coaching career spanning three decades. But the Vols' next three games, against Wisconsin, LSU and Missouri, are going to show exactly how much they're missing Turner and his on-court leadership.
Stock down: The SEC's reputation
The SEC sent seven teams to the NCAA Tournament last year. The league will need to do some serious high-tailing if it wants to get that number of bids again. The current bracket projection of ESPN's Joe Lunardi predicts the conference to be a five-bid league, which is tied with the ACC and Pac-12 for the lowest number among Power Five conferences. So why is the number so small? Well, the teams in the SEC haven't had many good wins — Kentucky's season-opening win over No. 14 Michigan State is likely the best — and have some really, really bad losses; Missouri's defeat to Charleston Southern, Texas A&M's to Fairfield and Kentucky's to Evansville are among the worst. With the exception of (possibly) Auburn, no team has firmly established itself as the conference cream of the crop yet. With most of its chances to make statements nationally in nonconference play now squandered — though several opportunities remain, such as Kentucky at No. 3 Louisville on Saturday — the SEC is as wide open as its been in recent history.
Stock down: 3-point shooting
With the extension of the 3-point line this year from 20 feet, 9 inches to 22-1¾, teams nationwide have struggled to find their footing behind the arc. 3-point percentage across Division I was at a rate of 33.1% as of Wednesday, the lowest-ever percentage since the 3-point line was first implemented in college basketball in 1987. Strangely enough, it seems to have especially taken a toll on the SEC. Seventy-three teams nationally are currently shooting the deep ball at a rate of 30% or less, eight of which play in the SEC. Thus, it makes sense that eight SEC teams rank within the top 60 nationally in 2-point field goal percentage, four of which (LSU, Georgia, Auburn, Arkansas) rank in the top 15. Whether it sets up a conference slate where teams will have to fight for inside and mid-range buckets remains to be seen, but expect to be disappointed if you want the SEC to be a league chock-full of dynamite shooters.