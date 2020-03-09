The Southeastern Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament is here.
With No. 12 seed Ole Miss and No. 13 Georgia squaring off at 6 p.m. Wednesday inside Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, the five-day, 13-game event will tipoff with 14 schools vying for the SEC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Several schools ended their regular seasons on strong notes, while others finished their final week before the postseason with a whimper. And as teams look to vie for stronger NCAA Tournament seedings — or try to play their way onto or off the tourney bubble — the SEC Tournament will be bound to feature at least a few close, chaotic matchups.
Who’s up, who’s down in the SEC? For the final time this season, the Missourian takes a look at whose stock has changed the most over the last week of conference play:
Stock up: Texas A&M
Bad news, Missouri fans. The team your No. 10 Tigers are matched up with in the second round Thursday, the No. 7 Aggies, haven’t just beaten Missouri twice already. They’re also coming off possibly their best two wins of the season.
Texas A&M handed Auburn its first loss of the season at Auburn Arena in a 78-75 win Wednesday, then on Saturday beat an Arkansas team still gunning for a NCAA Tournament bid 77-69 despite the Hogs shooting 43.8% from 3-point range. The Aggies quietly recovered from a 5-6 SEC record in mid-February to a 10-8 league finish, winning five of their last seven games with losses only to SEC tourney No. 1 seed Kentucky and No. 3 LSU.
Scoring had been a consistent issue for coach Buzz Williams’ squad all season, but recent play has shown that A&M has somewhat righted the ship. The Aggies have averaged 78 points in their last five wins, well above their season-long average of 63.1 points. Forward Josh Nebo has an eight-game streak of scoring in double figures, while A&M’s defense is No. 1 in SEC play in both points allowed per game (67.4) and turnover percentage (22.6%).
A win over Missouri on Thursday would set the Aggies up for a rematch on Friday with Auburn for a place in the SEC Tournament semifinals. If you’re looking for a dark horse squad to make a run through the conference tournament, A&M might be your pick.
Stock up: Vanderbilt
It’s been a rough year for coach Jerry Stackhouse’s team. So with the Commodores on a small hot streak, it’s worth it to give credit where credit is due.
Vandy beat a John Petty-less Alabama 87-79 on March 3 in Tuscaloosa for its first road SEC win in exactly two years (March 3, 2018, at Ole Miss), then followed it with a 83-74 win over South Carolina back in Nashville on Saturday thanks to four players scoring in double figures. Now with three SEC wins on the year, Stackhouse has officially tripled the amount of league victories that former coach Bryce Drew had in 2018-19, his final season in charge.
Part of the reason for the Commodores having a late surge? They’re finally giving one of the SEC’s most underrated and consistent scorers, junior guard Saben Lee, some help on offense. Lee averaged 19.9 points per game in league play and has scored at least 10 points in 16 straight games, but it was guard Scotty Pippen Jr. and forward Dylan Disu who each followed Lee in achieving that feat during Vanderbilt‘s last two wins.
With a small jolt of confidence and playing in its home city of Nashville this week, perhaps Vanderbilt could surprise some and win a game or two in the SEC Tournament. The Commodores must get through Arkansas on Wednesday first to go through with that plan, however.
Stock down: Kentucky
The Wildcats were their own worst enemy during a shaky final week of regular season SEC play.
Previous winners of eight-straight games, Kentucky let Tennessee come back from 17 points down to win 81-73 in Rupp Arena on March 3, breaking a streak of 129 straight games where UK had won after leading by double digits at halftime. But perhaps the most notable moment of the Wildcats’ collapse was when guard Ashton Hagans and forward Nick Richards at each other in the second half, coupled by additional arguing between Hagans and coach John Calipari.
Four days later, Calipari announced that Hagans, second in the SEC in total steals, would miss Kentucky’s regular-season finale at Florida due to “personal reasons.” Playing without their best defender and with limited time from star guard Immanuel Quickley (fouled out in 21 minutes), the Wildcats narrowly beat the Gators 71-70 Saturday, but needed to shoot 61.5% from 3 to help them come back from 18 points down.
UK is the SEC’s No. 1 seed for a reason, clearly being the league’s most talented team when at full strength. In addition, Calipari in a teleconference Monday seemed optimistic Hagans would play in the Wildcats’ SEC Tournament opener Friday,{a href=”https://www.kentucky.com/sports/college/kentucky-sports/uk-basketball-men/article241023826.html” target=”_blank”} according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.{/a} But if infighting and tension continues within its personnel heading into the postseason, Kentucky may be in for a rockier road than expected to the NCAA Tournament.
Stock down: Arkansas
From 12-1 overall to the SEC Tournament’s first round, the hype around the Hogs has diminished drastically.
At 18-10 overall and 6-9 in league play, Arkansas just needed to win two of its final three games against Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M to clinch a first-round bye and avoid the dreaded purgatory of Wednesday SEC Tournament play. The Razorbacks beat the Tigers but couldn’t get road wins against either the Bulldogs or Aggies, and after other results around the league didn’t go their way were officially doomed to the bottom four of the table.
Make no mistake, Arkansas’ core — Mason Jones, Isaiah Joe and former Hickman star Jimmy Whitt — is an elite set of scorers, all averaging well over double figures in points per game. But if one of the three is limited or the Hogs rely on the trio too heavily, they’re in trouble. Arkansas went 0-5 in a stretch where Joe was sidelined with a knee injury, and on Saturday against A&M had a combined 62 points from Jones, Joe and Whitt ... with a combined seven points from everyone else.
Plus, Arkansas’ main defensive calling card — 3-point percentage allowed, of which it still is first nationally (27.3%) — is starting to show some cracks in its armor. For three straight games, the Razorbacks have allowed opponents to shoot at least 40% from beyond the arc. In their previous 28 games this year, Arkansas only allowed that to happen one other time.
The No. 11 seed Hogs will attempt to avoid a first-round upset against No. 14 Vanderbilt on Wednesday night in Nashville at a time to be determined.