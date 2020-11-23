College basketball returns in two days, and the Southeastern Conference is up in flames.
COVID-19 has affected dozens of programs across the NCAA in the past several days and weeks. Tennessee, Florida and Ole Miss have all paused basketball activities as of Monday after positive tests within each program.
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes was reported to be among those who tested positive Monday. Multiple other “Tier 1 personnel,” according to a Tennessee press release, tested positive. That could include coaches, student-athletes, team managers and support staff.
Tennessee, like many other schools nationwide, is making adjustments to its schedule. The program announced Monday that it would be shelving its Volunteer Classic multiteam event scheduled for this week, which was due to feature matchups against Charlotte and VCU.
Wichita State pauses its basketball activities
CBS reporter Jon Rothstein reported that Wichita State halted its basketball activities Monday night following positive COVID-19 cases within the program.
Wichita State reportedly arrived at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in South Dakota, where multiple players then tested positive.
Wichita State is currently set to host Missouri on Dec. 6.
Other college programs cancel opening games
Baylor, the No. 2 team in the AP Top 25, canceled its opening game against No. 18 Arizona State because of a positive case within its program. The two were set to play in the Empire Classic at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Wednesday.
Duke, Arizona and Oregon are among the schools that had their opening games canceled because of opposing teams contracting COVID-19.
Missouri was reportedly slated to play Oregon at the Mohegan Sun on Dec. 3, but Oregon has since withdrawn from the event because of coronavirus concerns.
Auburn opts for self-imposed postseason ban
Auburn announced Sunday that the basketball program would self-impose a postseason ban for the 2020-21 season after an investigation following former Tigers assistant Chuck Person being prosecuted on bribery charges.
Person pleaded guilty back in March 2019 to accepting more than $91,000 in bribes to steer players with NBA potential to a financial adviser.
Because of the ban, elite freshman Sharife Cooper is reportedly exploring the potential of playing overseas while he waits on his eligibility ruling. Cooper hasn’t practiced with the team in weeks. He’s the highest-ranked recruit in program history and would be a big loss for the Tigers under any circumstance.
If there’s ever been a time to self-impose a postseason ban, now would be most ideal, considering COVID-19 has most teams uncertain of what the future of the season has in store on a day-to-day basis.