With the whirlwind of Missouri football’s midseason collapse, NCAA appeal process and coaching search coming to a close, that could only mean one thing.
It’s hoops season.
In case the soap opera-esque situation with football has you needing a refresher, this young Missouri men’s basketball (5-4 overall) season thus far sits somewhere between a mixed bag and disappointing.
Meanwhile across the Southeastern Conference, there’s other storylines unfolding, too. From surprising starts to disappointing beginnings and everything in between, the Missourian delved into the current state of the rest of Southeastern Conference men’s hoops as nonconference play remains in full swing.
All records and AP rankings are correct as of Monday.
No. 8 Kentucky (7-1)
The Wildcats’ shocking 67-64 loss to Evansville on Nov. 12 proved even the bluest of the blue bloods can have an off night. But John Calipari is as good as anyone at getting his teams firing come March, and a season-opening win over then-No. 1 Michigan State showed the talent is certainly there. Junior big man Nick Richards (13.8 points, 8.5 rebounds per game) is a rare upperclassman star for the ‘Cats, while Tyrese Maxey and Ashton Hagans (combined 10.2 assists per game) are as tough of a backcourt as any.
No. 12 Auburn (8-0)
The SEC’s only remaining unbeaten team, the Tigers lost plenty from a team that made the Final Four a year ago. But senior Samir Doughty, an intermittent starter in 2018-19, has exploded from 7.3 to 18.5 points per game and looks like the conference’s most improved player. Bruce Pearl’s men are seventh nationally in scoring (85 ppg) but also haven’t yet played a team from a Power Five conference. Auburn should remain a solid squad, but consider its status as an elite national title challenger to be determined.
No. 19 Tennessee (7-1)
The Volunteers have improved every year in Rick Barnes’ tenure and show no signs of slowing down from last season’s 31-win squad that lost Admiral Schofield, Grant Williams and Jordan Bone to the NBA. Seniors Jordan Bowden and Lamonte Turner play suffocating defense in the backcourt while also each posting double-digits in scoring. Already with Top 25 wins over Washington and Virginia Commonwealth, Tennessee is experienced and brimming with confidence.
Arkansas (8-1)
Longtime pro and college coach Eric Musselman is off to a flying start in his first season with the Razorbacks. Before their recent loss to Western Kentucky, Musselman had his squad off to an 8-0 start for the first time since 1997. But only one of those wins, an overtime victory at Georgia Tech, came against a team ranked in the Top 100 of KenPom rankings. How the Hogs play at Indiana on Dec. 29 should provide a decent barometer of their strength. Also, remember Jimmy Whitt? The former Hickman star is Arkansas’s third-leading scorer at 14.9 points per game.
LSU (7-2)
Regardless of what you think about coach Will Wade and his recruiting ethics, the man knows how to coach an offense. Five Tigers are currently averaging double figures, and their only losses have been by two points each to VCU and Utah State, two teams previously ranked in the Top 25. The SEC’s defending regular season champs look to be getting another superb year out of senior guard Skylar Mays (16 points, 5.2 rebounds per game), a returning all-SEC second-teamer and preseason first-team all-SEC nod.
Georgia (6-2)
Is Anthony Edwards fun or what? One of the Bulldogs’ highest-ranked recruits ever, he’s taken Athens by storm to the tune of 20.6 ppg and has rocketed up NBA Draft boards as a possible No. 1 overall pick. He’s the perfect man to run coach Tom Crean’s high-risk, erratic style that scored 85 points in a single-digit loss to Michigan State ... and needed an Edwards 3-pointer to avoid overtime against Division II Chaminade. The Dawgs are a team that can beat (or lose to) any SEC team simply because they’re so erratic.
Mississippi State (6-2)
The Bulldogs are coming off their best season in the past decade with 23 wins and a No. 5 NCAA Tournament seed, yet it still feels as if this team is under the radar. Double-double machine Reggie Perry is arguably the league’s best big, and guard Tyson Carter is averaging 7.5 points and 3.1 assists more than he did a year ago. Also, double-figure scorer Nick Weatherspoon is back in three games from a 10-game suspension for academic misconduct. MSU could snag a sneaky top-tier finish in the SEC if all goes according to coach Ben Howland’s plan.
Vanderbilt (6-2)
Aaron Nesmith: remember the name. After a solid but not spectacular freshman season where he averaged 11 points per game, the sophomore is averaging perhaps the quietest 22.8 points per game in the country. The 6-foot-6 forward is shooting an absurd 51% (35-for-68) from 3, a rate that currently sits eighth in the NCAA. The program looks revitalized under Jerry Stackhouse, but don’t start placing championship bets for the Commodores yet: They’re still only a year removed from being 0-18 in SEC play.
Florida (6-3)
A 6-3 record through nine games is by no means time to smash the panic button, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if Gator fans feel a bit empty after falling out of the Top 25 after being ranked No. 6 in the preseason. Being beaten by double digits at home by a rival (63-51 to Florida State on Nov. 10) stung, but a neutral-site win over then-No. 18 Xavier on Nov. 24 gave Florida some closure. Virginia Tech transfer Kerry Blackshear, Jr. (13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds per game) remains one of the SEC’s toughest to guard regardless.
Ole Miss (6-3)
It’s the Breein Tyree show in Oxford, Mississippi. He’s an electric preseason all-SEC guard who is the Rebels’ ringleader with team highs in ppg (16.4) and assists per game (2.9). But too many times, it’s only the Breein Tyree show in Oxford. Case in point: Ole Miss’s 78-37 shellacking at the hands of Oklahoma State on Nov. 29, where Tyree led the Rebels in points with seven. Ole Miss doesn’t score a lot of points (69.7 per game, 232nd nationally), but it’s gotten some help with the return of guard Blake Hinson (13.4 ppg) from a “blood abnormality,” according to coach Kermit Davis.
South Carolina (6-4)
It’s easy to feel for Frank Martin. After sending the Gamecocks to a magical Final Four run in 2017, he’s worked with a pretty depleted roster since. A.J. Lawson is a true playmaker on the wing with a rate of 15.9 ppg and worked his way onto NBA radars after his freshman season. Maik Kotsar is a decent, experienced big that saw heavy time on that 2017 team. But beyond those two, it’s slim pickings roster-wide. Eleven conference wins, like South Carolina achieved in 2018-19, may be asking a bit too much, especially after a dreadful loss at home to Boston University, the 239th-ranked team in KenPom.
Alabama (4-4)
First-year coach Nate Oats has got some fun players. Kira Lewis Jr. is one of the SEC’s most exciting guards to watch with the ball in his hands, and he, John Petty and Jaden Shackelford all average over double-digit points per game. So why are the Crimson Tide sitting at .500? Well, the defense is downright atrocious: Alabama ranks 328th in the country in points allowed per game. In a league where teams like LSU and Auburn get down the floor and score in bunches, letting Rhode Island score 93 points and Iowa State score 104 isn’t going to cut it.
Texas A&M (3-5)
In the Aggies’ current four-game losing streak, their highest scoring outputt was in a 67-62 home loss to Fairfield. Coach Buzz Williams has got a scoring issue to figure out, and fast: A&M sits in the bottom 10 nationally in team points per game. Savion Flagg and Josh Nebo are both good with the ball in their hands, but they don’t get much offensive help. Williams, in his first year from Virginia Tech, is likely stepping into a rebuilding year in College Station, which may mean more Fairfield-esque defeats are still to come.