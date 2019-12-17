Just a week from Christmas day, the minds of many have shifted to stockings, Santa Claus and spending time with family.
But for Southeastern Conference basketball fans, the holiday season is also another sign that January, the start of conference season, is fast approaching.
As nonconference play wraps up over the next two weeks, here is a look at three SEC teams that have especially impressed or disappointed early on.
Stock up
Auburn: After losing multiple star players from last year’s Final Four squad, Bruce Pearl’s team entered the season projected to finish fourth in the conference.
Through nine games, the Tigers are the SEC’s only undefeated team and freshman Isaac Okoro (17.3 ppg) is emerging as a star alongside senior guard Samir Doughty (18.7 ppg), who is shining in an expanded role.
Auburn (9-0) has yet to play a Power Six team and looked vulnerable earlier this week, needing overtime to defeat Furman 81-79 on Thursday. The Tigers take on N.C. State on Thursday, and that should be a good litmus test of how Auburn will hold up against tougher foes in the SEC.
But so far, so good.
Arkansas: After letting an overtime game slip away at Western Kentucky for its first loss of the season, Arkansas trounced Tulsa 98-79 to get back on track.
The Razorbacks sit at 9-1 after their first 10 games, far exceeding their predicted 11th-place SEC finish.
Eric Musselman’s team has been boosted by stellar defensive production thus far, as the Razorbacks rank 13th in the country in defense per KenPom.
Three guards — Mason Jones, Isiah Joe and Hickman alumnus Jimmy Whitt Jr. — all average double digits in scoring and are carrying the Hogs offensively.
Like Auburn, Arkansas has faced a fairly easy schedule early on this season, but nine wins out of 10 is a great result for the Razorbacks, one I’m sure most fans would have taken in the preseason. As Arkansas’ schedule picks up with a game at Indiana on the horizon, skeptics will get a better chance to see how real Musselman’s team is.
Stock down
Florida: Heading into the season, the Gators had as high of expectations as anyone in the SEC outside of Coach Cal's group in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida (6-3) was ranked No. 6 in the preseason AP poll, with some analysts tabbing it to win the national championship.
The Gators stumbled out of the gates, losing two of their first four games, but looked to be turning things around with a five-game winning streak that included a triumph over No. 18 Xavier.
Butler snapped that winning streak this past week, though, defeating the Gators 76-62 in Indianapolis.
Part of the Gators’ initial struggles can be laid at the feet of star Virginia Tech transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr., the SEC Preseason Player of the Year.
Blackshear is playing fine, averaging 13.3 points and 8.4 boards per game. But he has failed to take the leap many expected of him in the preseason — Blackshear is shooting 26% from 3-point range, fitting in just fine on Florida’s 304th-ranked 3-point attack.
Some of the disappointing start can be explained away by the schedule: 23rd in the country, toughest in the SEC.
But Florida is running out of time to figure themselves out before conference play begins. This week’s games against Providence and Utah State will be critical for Mike White’s bunch.