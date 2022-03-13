With Tennessee cutting down the nets in Tampa, Florida, many expected the Volunteers to move up to a two seed in the Selection Sunday show for the NCAA Tournament. Texas A&M, Tennessee's opponent in the SEC Tournament final, was expected by many to sneak into the tournament after its Cinderella run to the championship game.
Many were left disappointed.
Tennessee was named as a No. 3 seed in the South Region, with Arizona and Villanova sitting at No. 1 and 2, respectively. The Aggies were the fourth team out.
The SEC had six teams — Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, LSU and Arkansas — selected for the men's NCAA Tournament. The Volunteers captured the automatic bid with their win over the Aggies, which ultimately may have been the final blow for A&M's chances.
Of the six teams selected, Missouri only beat Alabama. The Tigers beat Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, earlier in the season, which may have been another reason for the Aggies not making the tournament.
Auburn and Kentucky are both seeded No. 2 in their respective regions. Arkansas sits at No. 4 while Alabama and LSU are both No. 6.
Auburn faces Jacksonville State in the 2-15 game in the Midwest Region while Kentucky plays Saint Peter's in the East Region. Tennessee faces Longwood in the 3-14 game in the South Region, while Arkansas' 4-13 game in the West Region is against Vermont. The two No. 6 seeds out of the SEC, Alabama and LSU, face with winner of Rutgers-Notre Dame and Iowa State, respectively.
Coaching changes
Georgia announced the hiring of now-former Florida coach Mike White on Sunday. White takes over for Tom Crean, who was relieved of his duties following the Bulldogs' loss in the opening game of the SEC Tournament to Vanderbilt and their 6-26 (1-17) season.
White faced criticism during his final season at Florida when the Gators failed to win at the SEC Tournament and spent much of the season on the NCAA Tournament bubble.
White's record at Florida was 142-88. He led the Gators to four NCAA Tournament appearances. His hiring closes one SEC coaching job opening while opening another.
As previously reported, LSU fired coach Will Wade following the program receiving a notice of allegations against its now former coach. LSU reportedly committed 11 alleged violations, eight of which being labeled as the most severe with a Level I labeling.
Wade infamously was caught on tape discussing a "strong-ass (monetary) offer" made to then-recruit Javonte Smith, and the NOA makes it clear that Smith was not the only recruit to receive such an offer. Another one of the more serious allegations says that Wade paid hush money to the previous fiancé of a former player in 2017.
Christian Dawkins and Merl Code, two people who were connected to Wade in the "strong-ass offer" case, are in federal prison for their roles in a federal bribery scandal.
Missouri is still searching for a coach after it announced that Cuonzo Martin would not return for next season. Martin finished 78-77 after five seasons in Columbia and made two NCAA Tournament appearances. The Tigers have been strongly linked to several replacement candidates.
One game to watch for potential SEC coaching replacements in the NCAA Tournament is the 7-10 matchup in the East Region between Murray State and San Francisco. Racers coach Matt McMahon and Dons coach Todd Golden have both been linked to openings following both teams' success this season.