A month and some change into the 2022-2023 college basketball season, half of the teams in the Southeastern Conference have one or fewer losses while six teams are ranked in the AP Top 25. With a lot of basketball left to play here’s where each of the 14 teams in the SEC stand.
1. Tennessee (7-1)
This week’s matchup: Wednesday vs. Eastern Kentucky
Aside from an early blemish against Colorado, the Volunteers collected wins over Butler, USC and more importantly No. 6 Kansas. Defensively, Tennessee is one of the nation’s best and has held six opponents — including the Jayhawks — to 50 or less points through eight games. Offensively, the Vols feature Santiago Vescovi, who’s been one of the SEC’s best from behind the arc. Freshman Julian Phillips has also been key,his recent play was highlighted by a 25-point performance in the Vols’ overtime win over USC.
2. Alabama (6-1)
This week’s matchup: Saturday at No. 1 Houston
Brandon Miller is making his case to be SEC Rookie of the Year leading the Crimson Tide in scoring in five of their opening seven games. The back-to-back Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year is averaging 19.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and one block per game for Nate Oates’ squad. Alabama’s only loss came against No. 5 UConn but the Tide also picked up wins over Michigan State and North Carolina in the Phil Knight Invitational. Alabama will face arguably its toughest matchup, traveling to play No. 1 Houston on Saturday.
3. Arkansas (7-1)
This week’s matchups: Tuesday vs. UNC-Greensboro, Saturday vs. Oklahoma (in Tulsa)
It didn’t take long for Wichita State transfer Ricky Council IV and former Tiger Trevon Brazile to make an impact for Eric Musselman’s squad. Council scored 19, 27 and 17 in victories over No. 22 San Diego State, Troy and San Jose State. Brazile on the other had is leading the Razorbacks with 6.5 rebounds, to go along with 13.3 points per game, which included three 20-point performances. Freshman Anthony Black has been a force scoring 26 against both No. 10 Creighton and Louisville.
4. Kentucky (6-2)
This week’s matchup: Saturday vs. Yale
Suffering two losses to Mark Few and Tom Izzo shouldn’t be a knock on the Kentucky. The Wildcats were picked to finish first in the SEC at the confrence’s media days and feature a talented roster that will be tough to play during conference play. Leading the Wildcats is reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe. The big man is dominant on the boards with his best performances coming in big games against Gonzaga and Michigan State. In their win over Michigan on Sunday, five Wildcats scored in double digits. Cason Wallace and Jacob Toppin led the way with 14 each, while Tshiebwe scored recorded a double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds in the win.
5. Auburn (8-0)
This week’s matchup: Saturday vs. Memphis
The reigning SEC regular season champions have taken care of business so far. Bruce Pearl’s squad remains as one of three remaining undefeated teams in the SEC, along with Missouri and Mississippi State. In the Tigers past three contests they’ve taken down three top-100 KenPom teams. The first came over Bradley before taking down Northwestern in a defensive 43-42 victory. Against St. Louis, Wendell Green Jr. scored 22 of Auburn’s 65 points in a five-point victory. Green leads the charge for the Tigers with 13.4 points and 3.8 assist per game in his second season with Auburn.
No. 6 Mississippi State (8-0)
This week’s matchup: Sunday vs. Minnesota
The second of three undefeated teams left in the conference, the Bulldogs picked up two low scoring wins against Marquette and Utah in the Fort Myers Tip-Off where Tolu Smith racked up 16 boards in both games. In Mississippi State’s last two games, 20 and 30 point victories over Omaha and Mississippi Valley State, respectively, Smith finished with 12 and 24 points. The 6-foot-11-inch senior led the Bulldogs in scoring in six of eight games and is tied for 17th in the nation in rebounds per game with 10.
No. 7 Missouri (9-0)
This week’s matchup: Saturday vs. Kansas
The Dennis Gates era is off to a fantastic start, sparking good cause for optimism in Columbia. The Tigers currently average 93 points per game, and are one of the highest scoring and fastest teams in college basketball, having scored at least 83 points in every game. They debut at No. 34 in the NCAA Division I men’s basketball NET rankings and received two points for the second week in a row in the AP Top 25. D’Moi Hodge, Kobe Brown, Noah Carter, Nick Honor and Sean East II all average double digits for the Tigers. Following a thrilling comeback overtime win against Wichita State and a seven-point victory over SEMO, Missouri currently possess the best record in the SEC with No. 6 Kansas coming to Columbia on Saturday for the first time in 10 years.
No. 8 LSU (7-1)
This week’s matchup: Saturday vs. Wake Forest (in Atlanta)
LSU is five seconds away from being the fourth undefeated team in the SEC. The Tigers dropped a last second loss to Kansas State in the Cayman Island Classic. Other than that, LSU has remained perfect. Matt McMahon is in his first year at the helm in Baton Rouge after leading Murray State to a 31-3 record a season ago. With plenty of new faces on the team McMahon brought three Murray State players with him. Two of them K.J. Williams and Justice Hill are top three in scoring for LSU this season.
No. 9 Florida (6-3)
This week’s matchup: Wednesday vs. UConn
Two of the Gators’ three losses came against two good teams in Xavier and West Virginia. They followed up a loss to the Mountaineers with a 40-point demolition of Florida A&M and a 38-point win over Stetson. Colin Castleton is leading way for the Gators recording three 25-plus point performances already for Florida against Kennesaw State, FAU and Florida State. Castleton also leads the team with 7.4 rebounds per game. Florida has a date with No. 5 UConn on Wednesday.
No. 10 Mississippi (6-2)
This week’s matchup: Sayturday vs. Valparaiso
Ole Miss got off a 6-0 start before dropping its last two matchups to Oklahoma and Memphis. Matthew Murrell has led the way for Ole Miss averaging 14 points per game. Amaree Abram is also making an early impact for Kermit Davis’ squad. The four-star freshman is averaging 11.8 points per contest including scoring 26 in a win against Stanford.
No. 11 Texas A&M (5-3)
This week’s matchup: Sunday vs. Oregon State
Texas A&M is off to an up-and-down start after making it to both the SEC tournament and NIT championship games last season. The Aggies suffered an 11 point loss to Murray State and 28 point loss to Colorado in the Myrtle Beach Invitational and suffered a third loss to Boise State on Saturday by a score of 86-71. The Aggies most impressive win came over a top-100 KenPom team in DePaul on the road. Wade Taylor IV scored 21 against the Blue Demons and leads the Aggies with 15.1 points and 3.8 assists per game.
No. 12 Vanderbilt (4-4)
This week’s matchups: Wednesday vs. Pittsburgh, Friday vs. Grambling State
Vanderbilt’s record may not tell the full story of its 2022-23 season so far. The Commodores fell to Memphis and Saint Mary’s, lost by 12 to an 8-1 Southern Miss team and suffered a five point loss to VCU on the road. The combined record of those four opponents is 25-9. Jerry Stackhouse’s team has a trio of double-digit per game scorers in Myles Stute, Liam Robbins and Tyrin Lawrence. Vanderbilt may move up in the rankings later in the year but it’s hard to justify with the worst record in the SEC.
No. 13 Georgia (7-2)
This week’s matchup: Tuesday at Georgia Tech
Mike White has already surpassed Georgia’s win total from a season ago. A win over Florida A&M gave the former Florida coach his 250th career win as a head coach. Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo lead the way for the Bulldogs with 14 and 13.7 points per game, respectively.
No. 14 South Carolina (4-4)
This week’s matchup: Sunday vs. Presbyterian
Things look much different in Columbia, South Carolina than they did six years ago when the Gamecocks were in the Final Four. With Frank Martin gone after 10 seasons, Lamont Paris, who arrived from Chattanooga, has taken the reins in South Carolina. The Gamecocks aren’t off to their best start. While they did defeat Clemson, they dropped games against Davidson, Furman and George Washington and average 63.8 points per game, the lowest mark among SEC teams so far.