The SEC didn’t fare too well in the final year of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, as the bigger conference went 3-7 on Saturday. This included two of the three ranked SEC teams falling .
Missouri took care of business against No. 13 Iowa State, ending January on a two-game winning streak. While the Tigers regained momentum, that can't be said for some other SEC programs. For the first time since Jan. 2, here's where every team stands.
No. 1 #2 Tennessee (18-3, 7-1) Up 1
Upcoming matchups: Wednesday at. Florida, Saturday vs. No. 25 Auburn
With an 11-point win over No. 10 Texas and No. 4 Alabama's loss, Tennessee deserves to rise back to the top spot. Against the Longhorns, Oliver Nkamhoua and Zakai Zeigler were on fire. Nkamhoua scored 27 while tying Santiago Vescovi with 8 rebounds. Zeigler scored 22 on 7 of 10 shooting including 3 of 6 from behind the arc. The sophomore guard also finished with a team-high 10 assists in the winning effort.
No. 2 #4 Alabama (18-3, 8-0) Down 1
Upcoming matchups: Tuesday vs. Vanderbilt, Saturday at. LSU
The Crimson Tide are still at the top of SEC standings, but a disappointing loss to Oklahoma on Saturday slides them down a spot in these power rankings.
At the Lloyd Noble Center, the Sooners handed Alabama a 24-point thumping while shooting 69.2% from 3 to end the Crimson Tide’s nine-game winning streak. There’s no doubt that Alabama is one of the best teams in the nation, and it’ll have two get-right games against Vanderbilt and LSU.
No. 3 Texas A&M (15-6, 7-1) Up 8
Upcoming matchups: Tuesday at. Arkansas, Saturday vs. Georgia
Texas A&M is on fire, winning nine of its last 10 and sitting at third in the SEC standings.
Against No. 25 Auburn, Tyrece Radford dropped 30 points to go along with nine rebounds and Wade Taylor IV added 15 of his own in a 16-point victory on the road.
The Aggies didn’t participate in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, but instead picked up their seventh conference win as three players scored in double digits in a six point victory over Vanderbilt.
No. 4 Missouri (16-5, 4-4) Down 1
Upcoming matchups: Wednesday vs. LSU, Saturday at. Mississippi State
Missouri’s offense regained its footing over the past two contests, hitting a combined 30 3-pointers in victories over Mississippi and No. 13 Iowa State. A top 10 scoring unit was strengthened by the return of Isiaih Mosley and the ascendance of Mohamed Diarra, to go along with Kobe Brown and D’Moi Hodge.
A real opportunity to get to 19-5 heading into Knoxville in two weeks presents itself, with LSU, Mississippi State and South Carolina coming up for the Tigers. Going 2-0 this week will more than likely make Missouri a top-25 team after receiving the most votes for a non-ranked team in this week's AP Poll.
No. 5 Kentucky (14-7, 5-3) Up 3
Upcoming matchups: Tuesday at. Mississippi, Saturday vs. Florida
No. 8 Kansas went into Rupp Arena and ended Kentucky’s five game winning streak, but it shouldn’t take away the momentum the Wildcats gained after losing to South Carolina on Jan. 10. The Wildcats went on the road and took down No. 2 Tennessee on Jan. 14 and defeated a hot Texas A&M team at home on Jan. 21.
No. 6 #25 Auburn (16-5, 6-2) Down 1
Upcoming matchups: Wednesday vs. Georgia, Saturday at. No. 2 Tennessee
A trip to Morgantown, West Virginia isn’t easy for any team, and Auburn learned that the hard way. The Tigers fell behind by 16 in the first half and came within one in the second before falling 80-77 to West Virginia. The road doesn’t get easier for Auburn — who’s on a two-game losing streak — with Georgia, Tennessee, No. 4 Alabama and Missouri on deck.
No. 7 Arkansas (14-7, 3-5) Down 3
Upcoming matchups: Tuesday vs. Texas A&M, Saturday at. South Carolina
Ricky Council IV’s 25 points weren't enough as Arkansas fell to No. 11 Baylor in an old SWC matchup. The Razorbacks are 3-5 in January, with wins coming over Missouri and more recently against Ole Miss and LSU.
While experiencing a rough stretch and falling out of the top 25, the Razorbacks have plenty of talent to kick-start some momentum. It could start as Texas A&M goes to Bud Walton Arena.
No. 8 Florida (12-9, 5-3) Up 3
Upcoming matchups: Wednesday vs. No. 2 Tennessee, Saturday at. Kentucky
It’s been an up-and-down season for sure for Florida. After picking up back-to-back wins against Mississippi State and South Carolina, the Gators went on the road to No. 7 Kansas State and came out with a 64-50 loss.
Florida shot horribly from all departments: 31% from the field, 18.2% from 3 and 62.5% from the free throw line.
The Gators are going to have to show up offensively with No. 2 Tennessee, Kentucky and No. 4 Alabama all presenting the threat of dropping the Gators back to .500.
No. 9 Georgia (14-7, 4-4) Up 1
Upcoming matchups: Wednesday at. No. 25 Auburn, Saturday at. Texas A&M
The Bulldogs got off to a 13-4 start, but they ran into a three-game skid against Kentucky and Vanderbilt at home, as well as a 29-point loss at Tennessee. Georgia ended the streak with a three-point overtime victory against South Carolina.
Mardez McBridge led Georgia with 17 off the bench, while Kario Oquendo knocked down 10 free throws apart from his 16-point performance. He scored all eight of Georgia’s points in overtime.
No. 10 Vanderbilt (10-11, 3-5) Up 2
Upcoming matchups: Tuesday at. No. 4 Alabama, Saturday vs. Mississippi
Jerry Stackhouse is a good coach and Vanderbilt can be a feisty team, but the Commodores have been too inconsistent in the month of January with a 3-5 record. Part of that is due to a tough January schedule of Missouri, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky and Texas A&M.
The Commodores did put up 97 points on Arkansas while picking up a road victory in Athens, Georgia. They’ll get a rematch against Alabama on Tuesday.
No. 11 Mississippi State (13-8, 1-7) Down 4
Upcoming matchups: Tuesday at. South Carolina, Saturday vs. Missouri
After an 11-0 start and being ranked in the top 25, Mississippi State has fallen off a cliff. Since December 20th, the Bulldogs are 2-8 and 1-7 in SEC play. The Bulldogs ended a five-game losing streak with an overtime win over No. 15 TCU. Tolu Smith led in all three major categories for Mississippi State with 27 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.
No. 12 LSU (12-9, 1-7) Down 6
Upcoming matchups: Wednesday at. Missouri, Saturday vs. No. 4 Alabama
Things were looking great for LSU. On December 28th, the Tigers took down then No. 9 Arkansas, adding to a 12-1 start and providing optimism for first year head coach Matt McMahon. LSU hasn’t won a game since.
No. 13 Mississippi (9-12, 1-7) Down 4
Upcoming matchups: Tuesday vs. Kentucky, Saturday at. Vanderbilt
Much like its in-state rival, Ole Miss hasn’t found any success as of late. Mississippi has collected one win in its previous 10 games. The most recent defeat came at Oklahoma State in an 82-60 loss. The Rebels have scored more than 70 points just three times since SEC play started.
No. 14 South Carolina (8-13, 1-7) Steady
Upcoming matchups: Tuesday vs. Mississippi State, Saturday vs. Arkansas
The last of the 1-7 teams in the SEC and last in the entire conference, South Carolina is the bottom dweller of the league. The Gamecocks rank 241st in KenPom and 272nd in D1 men’s basketball’s NET rankings. A thrilling upset victory at Kentucky on January 10th was fun, but it’s South Carolina’s only victory of the month.