For the first time in Dennis Gates' time as head coach, Missouri men's basketball entered the AP Top 25, coming in at No. 20 on Monday.

Only six voters did not put their Tigers in the top 25. Stefan Krajisnik of the Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi, ranked Missouri the highest of any voter, placing the Tigers at No. 10 on his ballot.

  Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism

