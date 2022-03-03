The curse of my top spot on the power rankings continues.
Just two days after receiving my No. 1 ranking, Kentucky lost to Arkansas 75-73 on the road. For the season finale, it seems Arkansas will now try to break the curse.
Unfortunately for the Razorbacks, they have to travel to Tennessee to do it.
With only one game left in the regular season, top teams fight for a share of the conference title. The bottom teams begin to prep for the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday. The middle six teams fight for seeding as they are all one game within each other. Bubble teams scramble to try and put finishing touches on their resumes. Everybody has something to play for.
The rankings
(1) Arkansas: Beating Kentucky on its home floor put the Razorbacks at the top spot. Arkansas has now won five straight and have a chance to share a conference title if it can beat Tennessee on the road and Auburn loses.
(2) Tennessee: The Volunteers beating Auburn at home to protect their flawless home record this season speaks volumes. Kennedy Chandler is playing his best basketball right now in part of Tennessee winning eight of its past nine. The Volunteers could also get a share of the conference title if they beat Arkansas at home and Auburn falls.
(3) Kentucky: Although the loss to Arkansas puts the Wildcats down a couple of spots from last week, Kentucky is still just as dangerous. If you want to beat the Wildcats, you are going to have to catch them on a bad offensive night. And as the season continues on, it is less and less likely for that to happen. Along with Arkansas and Tennessee, Kentucky has a chance to share the conference title with an Auburn loss.
(4) Auburn: Beating Mississippi State in overtime Wednesday gave the Tigers at least a share of the SEC regular-season championship. With South Carolina coming to town Saturday, the Tigers know a win will make them outright champions. However, losing three of the last four away games makes Auburn not look as scary as it did back in January.
(5) Florida: The Gators have managed to win two straight after losing a close game to Arkansas. While not beating Georgia and Vanderbilt convincingly, getting two road wins in the SEC is tough to do. If UF can manage the upset against Kentucky on Saturday at home, it can become a favorable at-large pick for the tournament.
(6) Texas A&M: Coach Buzz Williams has given the Aggies new energy after the eight-game losing streak. A&M has rattled off four wins in its past five games and just blew out Alabama on Wednesday on the Tide’s home floor. As crazy as it may seem, the Aggies could possibly go from playing in the play-in round of the SEC Tournament a week ago to becoming a fifth-seed. The race in the middle of the standings is tight, but the Aggies are peaking at the right time to possibly sneak into the tournament.
(7) Alabama: Blowing out South Carolina at home was convincing. Getting blown out against Texas A&M at home was not. The Crimson Tide have proved that they are one of the best teams in the conference, but horrendous defensive games continue to halt any kind of winning streak.
(8) South Carolina: Although winning five of their past six, the Gamecocks still have a lot of work to do in order to have any shot at the tournament. Losing in blowout fashion to Alabama really hurt their resume, and beating a struggling Missouri team by four points didn’t help either. However, the season finale on the road against Auburn provides some kind of opportunity to really improve their resume.
(9) LSU: The Tigers came up just short once again this season, this time on the road against Arkansas, losing 77-76. Considering the Razorbacks have beaten Kentucky, Tennessee and Auburn at Bud Walton Arena and carry a 17-1 home record, it was a good showing from LSU. But with a 8-9 conference record, the Tigers will need to beat Alabama at home Saturday.
(10) Mississippi State: The 74-69 home win against Vanderbilt was needed. Topping Auburn would’ve certainly helped, but the Bulldogs lost in overtime to the Tigers and failed to get the resume-changing win. They will need to win at least two games in the SEC Tournament to have any shot at getting an at-large bid.
(11) Vanderbilt: The Commodores have lost three straight and five of their past six. Playing teams close, they just can’t seem to finish games. Vanderbilt is now set to take on last-place Georgia in the first day of the SEC Tournament.
(12) Ole Miss: Coach Kermit Davis has seen improvement in his team in the last couple of weeks — he just doesn’t have any wins to back it up. The Rebels have lost three straight and are set to take on Missouri in the first round of the conference tournament.
(13) Missouri: The Tigers have lost six straight. A transfer and injuries have already brought a small 12-man roster down to just eight. While the energy might be low, MU has a good chance to get a win in the season finale before taking on Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament. Visiting Georgia comes to Columbia with a 0-9 away record and a ten-game losing streak.
(14) Georgia: Like I said, it has 10 consecutive losses. Despite the very rough string of results for the Bulldogs this season, they continue to play teams tough. They only lost to Florida by 12 and lost to Tennessee by seven. Seven of their 16 SEC losses have been within single-digits.
Moved up: Texas A&M moved up five spots from last week. Florida moved up two places, while Arkansas and Tennessee both went up one spot.
Moved down: Vanderbilt dropped three places from last week. Kentucky, Alabama and South Carolina all went down two places.
Stayed the same: Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri and Georgia all stayed in the same place.