The Southeastern Conference Tournament has come to an end. The NCAA Tournament bracket is finalized and postseason play will finally begin. Despite Texas A&M's run in the conference tournament, it didn't convince the selection committee to include the Aggies in the bracket.
Some teams enter the tournament with momentum, and some teams have ended their seasons earlier than they would've liked. Missouri, LSU and Georgia have all decided to part ways with their coaches, and according to rumors around the SEC, those aren't going to be the only programs that decide to make a change in the head coaching position.
Nonetheless, here are my final SEC men's basketball power rankings heading into the NCAA Tournament.
(1) Tennessee: Winning the SEC Tournament certainly will put you at the top spot. While the wins against Mississippi State and Texas A&M in Tampa, Florida, might've helped, the semifinal win against Kentucky was the biggest win of the week. The Volunteers seem to have gotten hot enough just in time for the tournament.
(2) Kentucky: The Wildcats didn't win the conference tournament, but they are still a dangerous team for the NCAA Tournament. Led by Oscar Tshiebwe and Ty Ty Washington, Kentucky will most likely make a run for the National Championship.
(3) Arkansas: The Razorbacks beat LSU for the third time this season but then followed the big win with a blowout loss to Texas A&M. Nonetheless, guard JD Notae should lead the Arkansas through the first weekend of the tournament.
(4) Texas A&M: The Aggies surprised everybody but the tournament selection committee during the SEC Tournament. The wins against Florida, Auburn and Arkansas definitely show that Texas A&M has grown since the eight-game losing streak it suffered just a month back. Nonetheless, the late effort wasn't enough to get into the field-of-68, which most likely puts Texas A&M as one of the top seeds in the NIT .
(5) Auburn: Contrary to Texas A&M, Auburn is on a downward trend from a month ago. The team that almost seemed invincible has now lost three of its last six, including the quarterfinal loss to the Aggies. Jabari Smith could still lead his team to a Final Four however.
(6) Alabama: The Crimson Tide have won an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament but will do so with extreme inconsistency. Alabama has proven that it can lose to anybody but also can beat anybody on a given day with wins over Baylor and Gonzaga but losses to Georgia, Missouri and Vanderbilt.
(7) LSU: The FBI investigation on LSU's former coach Will Wade finally resulted in his termination and it couldn't have come at a worse time for the Tigers. With all of the distractions going on around the program, it might be tough for the team to focus in for the tournament.
(8) Mississippi State: The Bulldogs put on a defensive display against South Carolina. However, the loss to Tennessee ended any kind of chance to make the tournament, which makes Mississippi State a likely NIT Tournament team.
(9) Vanderbilt: The Commodores accomplished something that no other SEC team has since 2018: Making the Quarterfinal Round of the SEC Tournament while playing the opening round. Scotty Pippen Jr. led Vanderbilt to knock off Alabama and almost beat Kentucky.
(10) Florida: The Gators needed to make a statement and they didn't. Despite the comeback effort that forced overtime against Texas A&M in the Second Round, they came up short and left the SEC Tournament without a single win.
(11) South Carolina: While being a seven seed in the SEC Tournament, the Gamecocks weren't thought of as a tournament team. The blowout loss that saw South Carolina only put up 51 points in its only game in Tampa, Florida, proved that.
(12) Missouri: MU topped Ole Miss for the third time this season and even managed to play LSU close in the Second Round. Nonetheless, the Tigers didn't manage to put together a string of wins during the conference schedule, and the loss to LSU put an end to coach Cuonzo Martin.
(13) Ole Miss: The Rebels were favored to beat Missouri in the opening round of the SEC Tournament but failed to live up to the expectations. Injuries plagued the season for coach Kermit Davis and he couldn't find a way to overcome the obstacle.
(14) Georgia: When you get blown out in the opening day of the conference tournament, it is never a good sign. The Bulldogs only managed to get one win in SEC play and couldn't put up a fight against most opponents. A disappointing season for Georgia has finally come to a conclusion.