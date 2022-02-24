Originally, I had Auburn as my top team, but it lost the following week. I replaced Auburn with Kentucky, but UK lost the next week to Tennessee. So I then replaced Kentucky with Tennessee, but the Vols lost just two days later. I don't know about you guys, but my top spot might just be a curse.
That being said, I don't know if Kentucky fans are going to want to look at my Southeastern Conference men's basketball power rankings, especially considering they have a date at Arkansas on Saturday.
The rankings:
(1) Kentucky: Aside from the slip up on the road against Tennessee, the Wildcats are looking scary, especially on offense. They won eight of their past nine and might just make a case to capture a No. 1 seed in the tournament.
(2) Arkansas: The Razorbacks are the only team in the top four that hasn't been featured at No. 1 in my rankings. Wins against Tennessee and Florida this week put them in contention for the top spot. I think a win against Kentucky would definitely put them on top.
(3) Tennessee: Everybody has bad offensive days, but the Vols had a really bad day against Arkansas, only scoring 48 points. However, it looked like a fluke, as Tennessee put up 80 on Missouri the next game.
(4) Auburn: It seems criminal to put the third-ranked team in the country at No. 4 in the rankings. But considering that out of the top four teams, who have all dropped a game recently, Auburn's loss at Florida was the worst one, so I had no other choice.
(5) Alabama: It is not consistent enough to be a top-four team but it is certainly better than the rest of the conference.
(6) South Carolina: The Gamecocks have won four straight and may be a late addition to the infamous tournament bubble if they can continue winning. And they aren't just beating the bad teams, as they beat LSU and Mississippi State this week.
(7) Florida: Beating Auburn certainly made its tournament chances better. Losing to Arkansas at home didn't. The Gators still have some work to do if they want to make the tournament.
(8) Vanderbilt: The Commodores have recently found ways to win close games in late moments. But the failure to complete the comeback against Alabama in their past game puts them behind the Gators.
(9) LSU: The Tigers are one of the most difficult teams to read this season. Just as it seemed they had made it out of their losing slump, they lost both games this week to South Carolina and Kentucky.
(10) Mississippi State: The Bulldogs' tournament hopes fell apart as they came up short against South Carolina despite beating Missouri twice in three days. The inability to beat teams that aren't in the bottom of the standings this season has plagued them.
(11) Texas A&M: The Aggies are finally winning some games again. But it is too little too late for a team that started 4-0 in conference play.
(12) Ole Miss: Even though it was against Georgia, having one win in the past two weeks puts the Rebels over the other two teams in the bottom.
(13) Missouri: Losing four games in eight days and three of them being uncompetitive blowouts certainly takes the wind out of the sail. Luckily it seems like the team MU will probably play in the first round of the SEC Tournament is Ole Miss, who accounts for half of the Tigers' conference wins.
(14) Georgia: It has eight straight losses. It's a football school.