For the first eight weeks of the college basketball season, the Southeastern Conference had at most two teams in the Associated Press Top 25 ranking. This week, a third SEC school entered the fold.
After a 20-point win over Kentucky and a 31-point beatdown of Arkansas, Alabama moved to No. 18 in this week's AP Top 25.
What does the Tide's rise into the AP Top 25 mean for the conference? The Missourian examines who’s up and who’s down and who this week’s winners and losers are across the SEC.
Stock up: Alabama
While its football program secured another national championship last week, Alabama's basketball team had its own bit of success.
With an 11-3 record and a 6-0 start in the SEC, Nate Oats' squad is gaining notoriety across the nation. The Crimson Tide made their debut in the Top 25 this week at No. 18, one spot ahead of Missouri.
Alabama didn't just win its two conference games last week. The Tide rolled. First, Alabama traveled to Lexington and dismantled Kentucky 85-65. The Wildcats had been 3-0 in conference play up to that point. The difference for the Tide was 3-point shooting. Alabama went 14-of-30 from behind the line, while the Wildcats made just four 3-pointers.
Then, the Tide returned to Tuscaloosa to cruise 90-59 over a struggling Arkansas squad. Again, 3-point shooting was the name of the game for Alabama. The Tide shot 41.7% from 3, the Razorbacks 23.5%. Alabama held Arkansas to 19 first-half points, the Razorbacks' lowest total for a half this season.
A key part in Alabama's win was guard John Petty Jr. The 6-foot-5 senior earned SEC Player of the Week honors for his performance in the two blowout wins. Petty scored a season-high 23 points against Kentucky, going 9 for 15 from the field. He followed that up with a 17-point performance against Arkansas in which he made five 3-pointers.
The Tide sits comfortably in first place in the SEC and appears on track for at least a share of the conference title. Alabama looks to strengthen its grip in the conference as it travels to face Louisiana State on Tuesday. The Tigers are in second place in the SEC at 5-1.
Stock up: LSU
Speaking of those Tigers, LSU has looked special this season. The Tigers' lone SEC loss was an 83-79 overtime thriller at Florida. The Tigers have responded since, winning four straight.
LSU might have the best starting lineup in the SEC. With four players averaging more than 13 points per game, it's easy to see why the Tigers are the fifth-most-efficient offense according to KenPom.
Freshman guard Cameron Thomas leads the dynamic LSU offense. Thomas leads the SEC in scoring at 22.1 points per game and would be the first freshman to lead the conference in scoring for a season since LSU's Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, then named Chris Jackson, did so in the 1988-89 season.
The Tigers swept a pair of home games last week, defeating Arkansas 92-76 and South Carolina 85-80.
While Thomas normally is a shoo-in for 20 points any night, the Tigers' Trendon Watford was pivotal in LSU's success last week. Watford notched 23 points in each matchup, shooting 50% over that span.
Tuesday's showdown of the top two teams in the SEC standings will showcase a lot about Alabama and LSU. The Tigers have home court advantage and are a team more than capable of dethroning the Tide.
Stock down: Kentucky
Many analysts thought John Calipari's frenzy of a nonconference schedule was just a fluke. They're well within their rights to believe that there's no way a Calipari-led squad could ever go 1-6 to start the season. The Wildcats 3-0 start in SEC play temporarily silenced the Kentucky critics, but after last week, it looks the Wildcats aren't as good as their fast start suggested.
Kentucky's wins over Mississippi State and Vanderbilt came down to the last possession. Last Tuesday's matchup with Alabama wasn't nearly as close. The Wildcats were overmatched. Kentucky shot 22.2% from the 3-point range against the Tide. The Wildcats have struggled to make 3-pointers all season, shooting 29.7% from deep, which ranks 287th in the nation. It wasn't much better inside the 3-point line, where Kentucky shot 34.4%.
While the loss to Alabama was rough, Kentucky's performance against Auburn on Saturday was even more depleting. The Wildcats lost 66-59 even though the game had all the makings of a Kentucky win. The Wildcats outshot the Tigers from the field and from the 3-point line and only lost the rebounding battle by three.
Auburn's freshman sensation guard Sharife Cooper had the worst game of his early tenure as a Tiger. After scoring 26 and 28 points in his first two games, Cooper scored just 11 points on 23.1% shooting. Kentucky had the lead going into halftime, but a 45-point second half from Auburn sealed the second straight loss for the Wildcats.
Scoring is an issue for John Calipari's squad. Kentucky is 0-8 when scoring less than 70 points, but 4-0 when they reach that feat or higher. If the Wildcats want to compete in the SEC, they're going to need to find a consistent go-to player on the offensive end.
Stock down: Arkansas
While losing to the top two schools in the conference in one week isn't shameful for most, it is for Arkansas. The Razorbacks received 24 votes in last week's AP poll. However, this week they were nowhere to be found.
Arkansas had high hopes going into this season. Top recruit Moses Moody looked to fill the void for Eric Musselman's squad after it lost Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones to the NBA. While Moody has played well, the team has underwhelmed during its 2-4 start to SEC play.
After rewatching the Razorbacks' loss to the Tigers, Musselman told the media that too many of his players were not doing the little things needed in order to succeed
What did Musselman do to combat this? He put together his most grueling practice of the season. With a 2:30 p.m. Saturday matchup against Alabama, Musselman had his player wear weighted vests in many of their defensive and transition drills for Thursday's practice.
"I put forth the thought that we were going to have a really difficult practice after the way we performed against LSU, and if it affects us Saturday it affects us Saturday," Musselman said. "But over the course of the season, they're going to remember yesterday's practice.
"Sometimes as a coach you have to make a decision. Are you going to go light on Thursday after playing the way we did? Or, are you going to have your most difficult practice of the year? I did not have to ask any of the assistants their opinion on what we were going to do yesterday."
How did the Razorbacks look out of the gate against Alabama on Saturday? Fatigued. Arkansas scored just 19 points in the first half with 14 of them coming from Moody. After leading by 23 points at halftime, the Tide never looked back, sealing Arkansas' fate in a 31-point blowout.
Two double-digit losses in one week aren't going to cut it for a team that had hopes of competing for an SEC title. If Arkansas wants to be a contending team it will need better contributions from players besides Moody.