Just under a week ago, Tennessee men’s basketball looked like an unstoppable force in the Southeastern Conference as it demolished Missouri in a battle of unbeatens.
But over the weekend, Alabama came into Knoxville and beat Tennessee. With the Volunteers previously sitting in their own tier separate from the rest of the SEC, what does their loss mean for the conference?
The Missourian examines who’s up and who’s down in this week’s winners and losers across the SEC.
Stock up: Missouri
Missouri suffered a brutal 20-point loss to Tennessee to begin SEC play that had people reverting to their previous idea of coach Cuonzo Martin’s group: it can’t compete with the big guns. The Volunteers simply outplayed the Tigers in every aspect.
Tennessee may have separated itself from the Tigers for the time being, but this Missouri team still has a few ranked wins under its belt. More importantly, it kept its composure in a bounce-back effort against Arkansas over the weekend.
The Tigers showed they can shake off a loss and return to the form that critics have praised thus far. Senior center Jeremiah Tilmon played his best game in a Missouri uniform (career high 25 points) and gave fans hope that he can perform similarly throughout the remainder of the season. Missouri also showed it could pull away from a team without major contributions from guards Mark or Dru Smith.
Arkansas can’t be blamed too much, as it had yet to play any competition remotely similar to Missouri prior to their meeting. The Razorbacks also missed transfer Justin Smith. Nonetheless, the Tigers held the Razorbacks to their worst-ever shooting performance at Bud Walton Arena as they shot 27% from the field.
Stock up: Florida
Florida suffered a big loss when star forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed mid-game against Florida State on Dec. 12, being hospitalized and going into a coma. Johnson has since come out of said coma, but there is no timetable for his return.
After not playing a game for weeks, the Gators launched head first into conference play without their leading scorer and snagged a couple of strong wins to advance to 2-0 and lead the SEC standings in its first week.
Florida is a talented group, but its win versus LSU was that much more impressive without Johnson. While Tre Mann and Scottie Lewis are established studs, Michigan transfer Colin Castleton has emerged from the fold in a big way.
Castleton has been the team’s third scoring option and been a huge presence in the Gators’ frontcourt. His 21 points lifted his team to a close win over the Tigers, by no means a mediocre team. Castleton’s efforts earned him SEC Co-Player of the Week honors.
Stock up: Alabama
Alabama is a talented program that should finish in the top half of the SEC. It’s suffered a few tough losses, but it’s no Tennessee, right?
The funny thing is, Tennessee was defeated by Alabama on Saturday.
The Crimson Tide displayed their depth in an all-around effort to bring down the Volunteers. The win isn’t just big for Alabama, who lost a few games to ranked programs prior to Saturday, but it’s also big for the rest of the conference as it proved the No. 9 Volunteers were mortal. Alabama proved it is no pushover and still has something to say when it comes to conference title hopes.
John Petty and Jahvon Quinerly can lead the Crimson Tide to great things. But all-around efforts similar to Saturday’s only come so often and will be needed if this group wants to compete for a conference title.
Stock down: Kentucky
Those that have watched Kentucky basketball know that it has been nothing like anything fans have witnessed in their lifetimes. Coach John Calipari’s group sludged to a 1-6 start, the worst start for the Wildcats since the 1926-27 season.
Kentucky has a number of high-level recruits and transfers that were expected to make an impact. But the talent has not translated, and it has resulted in tough losses, heartbreak and players throwing tantrums (i.e. Cam’Ron Fletcher).
While the Wildcats did manage a win over Mississippi State on Saturday, there are still signs that point in the wrong direction. The Wildcats went into double overtime with the previously 5-4 Bulldogs. That’s a problem in itself.
Though UK came into the game 1-6, games against teams like the Bulldogs are opportunities to demonstrate growth and get out ahead of a slump. The Bulldogs should have served as a stepping stone for the Wildcats to turn the tide. Instead, Mississippi State had Kentucky in a headlock for much of the game.
On another disappointing note, it took Kentucky — one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the nation — seven games to look toward the end of the bench and play former ranked recruit Dontaie Allen, who made seven threes in a 23-point effort Saturday. Will things ever return to normal for the Wildcats?
Stock down: LSU (besides Cam Thomas)
Poor Cam Thomas. The LSU true freshman has been one of the more riveting performers in the country thus far, averaging a whopping 24.6 points per game. But in his team’s two losses, his performances simply weren’t matched by his teammates.
In both of the Tigers’ losses (Saint Louis and Florida), there is a trend: three of LSU’s top scorers will put up numbers. Both times, it has been Thomas, Trendon Watford and Javonte Smart. But outside of that trio, the Tigers see little production.
It is a rare thing for a true freshman to close games, especially one who is an off-guard. Both losses came by four points, and despite Thomas’ scoring outbursts it wasn’t reciprocated across the board. Thomas’ surrounding core hasn’t helped him close games, a flaw that might have made LSU 8-0 otherwise.
Stock down: Tennessee
No. 9 Tennessee looked like a juggernaut following its win at Missouri this past week, improving to 7-0. But it didn’t take long for Alabama to scrap that image in an eight-point defeat.
Now that the Volunteers have lost that invincible label, teams will likely approach them differently.
There are flaws and holes for Rick Barnes’ group. Though the Volunteers may have previously put themselves in their own tier above the rest of the SEC (which may still be true), there is now a door open for another program to perhaps swoop in and take control atop the league.
Missouri may look different the next time the two play. Florida may continue its strong play. LSU may finally close out a big game and take the reins. Whatever the case may be, Tennessee is now Thanos without the Infinity Gauntlet. There are new possibilities, and the previously impenetrable fortress is now exposed.