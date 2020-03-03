Missouri men's basketball's postseason run isn't expected to last long. But it can at least start a little later.
As the Southeastern Conference regular season schedule enters its final week, the Tigers (14-15, 6-10 SEC) currently hold a tiebreaker over Arkansas for the No. 10 overall seed in next week's SEC Tournament, which would guarantee them a bye from Wednesday's first-round in Nashville.
Missouri winning its final two regular season games would clinch the Thursday start it's seeking. Beating Ole Miss (14-15, 5-11) this Wednesday is the first step to doing so.
In a season plagued by injuries and inconsistencies, the Tigers aren't expected to be in contention for a bid to either the NCAA or NIT Tournaments. Missourian reporting over the weekend essentially confirmed that, barring an improbable SEC Tournament title or unforseen rise in NET rankings, Missouri will be on the outside looking in on Selection Sunday.
For the game ahead, Missouri at least has the comfort of knowing it will be dealing with a familiar foe.
The Tigers have already beaten the Rebels once this year, winning 71-68 in Columbia on Feb. 18 thanks to a career-high 32 points from the still red-hot Xavier Pinson. The sophomore guard has scored at least 15 points in each of his last five games; his previous best stretch of doing so was two games.
Plus, Missouri pulled that win over Ole Miss off without the services of forward Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. and guard Mark Smith, both of which were sidelined for extended stretches of the SEC season with foot and back injuries, respectively. Now that each have seen the floor for the Tigers in two consecutive games (Feb. 26 at Vanderbilt and last Saturday against Mississippi State), Missouri will likely be playing at full strength for the third straight game.
Finally at full health and with a win already against a Rebels team on a losing slide of four of its last five games, Missouri should be favored to get a repeat result in Oxford. But when discussing Tigers basketball this year, it's all about location, location, location.
With the exception of last-place Vanderbilt, no team has fewer SEC road wins this season (one) than Missouri. When analyzing statistics, taking the Tigers out of Columbia often has dramatic effects.
For example, Missouri scores an average 73.4 points per game at Mizzou Arena and 60.3 points per game on the road. Drops follow from home to away in other major statistical categories like field goal percentage (43.8% to 36.7%), assists per game (12.7 to 9.6) and rebounds per game (34 to 31.1), as well.
Ole Miss is no slouch at home, either. The Rebels have won four of their last five games at The Pavillion, a place where Mississippi State (by 25 points) and Vanderbilt (26 points) were each handed their separate worst losses of the SEC season.
And of course, the Tigers shouldn't be forgetting about defending All-SEC guard Breein Tyree, who torched Missouri to the tune of 29 points in the teams' last meeting. Along with Arkansas' Mason Jones, Tyree is one of only two players in the league to be averaging over 20 points per game, making a genuine case for his second straight First Team All-SEC nod despite Ole Miss' lowly place in the league standings.
There's added motivation for the Rebels to fight for a first-round bye, too. Currently in 12th place and a game behind both Arkansas and Missouri for 10th, Ole Miss must win out while both teams ahead lose out to secure a spot for Thursday. It's an unlikely scenario, but if both the Rebels down the Tigers and LSU beats Arkansas in Fayetteville on Wednesday, the final day of SEC play on Saturday will get a bit more tantalizing.
Tipoff between Ole Miss and Missouri is scheduled for 8 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.