A lot went on last week in Southeastern Conference basketball. The top team in the conference standings lost, while another team continued its hot streak and moved into the Associated Press Top 25. Sandwiched in between were some good wins for some teams, and some tough losses for others.
The Missourian examines who’s up, who’s down and this week’s winners and losers across the SEC:
Stock up: The SEC
Conference superiority is hard to come by, especially with this year‘s limited nonconference schedule. However, there are other litmus tests for conferences to one-up each other. One way is through a conference series. For example, The Big 12/SEC Challenge, which took place this past weekend.
The SEC won 5-4 this year, with Missouri, Tennessee, Florida, Mississippi State and Texas A&M all winning its matchups. Kentucky and Texas were slated to play Saturday, but the game was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 case within the Wildcats program.
This is the second time the SEC has won the series, the last coming in 2017-18. Since the Challenge’s inaugural season in 2013-14, the Big 12 has won the challenge four times, with two ties in the series’ history.
Stock up: Florida
The Gators are the hottest team in the SEC, riding a four-game winning streak. The Associated Press put Florida at No. 22 in its latest rankings, the first time coach Mike White’s squad has been ranked this season.
The Gators seem to be clicking at the right time. They are well balanced on both ends and don’t lack much in any department. The biggest problem they might have is rebounding. Florida ranks 163rd in rebounds per game (35.9) and its leading rebounder, Colin Castleton — who earned SEC Player of the Week honors Monday — averages 5.5 rebounds per game. Despite this, the Gators are still a really good basketball team.
After defeating a struggling Vanderbilt last Wednesday, Florida went on the road to face No. 11 West Virginia. While the Mountaineers are ranked and the Gators weren’t at the time, the two teams are similar. They have depth, are efficient on offense, and compete hard on defense. It makes sense as to why Saturday’s matchup was heavily contested.
West Virginia started strong, taking a five-point lead into halftime. However, a second half surge by Florida pushed the Gators over the top in an 85-80 win in Morgantown.
Florida showed that it can compete with tournament-caliber teams and now sits comfortably in tournament projections. The Gators look to build on their winning streak this week as they take on South Carolina on Wednesday and LSU on Saturday.
Stock up: Tennessee
The Volunteers got back into the win column last week, snapping a two-game losing streak.
Tennessee’s second win last week was its more impressive. Hosting Bill Self and his then-No. 15 Kansas team on Saturday, the Volunteers finally put together a cohesive performance on both ends.
Tennessee has a reputation for a solid defense. Coach Rick Barnes’ squad ranks first in multiple defensive categories in the SEC, including points allowed and blocks. On the other hand, the Jayhawks aren’t the usual national contender they’ve been in previous years under Self. Kansas entered Saturday’s matchup losing three of its past four games. That was made even more clear on Saturday after the Vols held the Jayhawks to 37.7% from the field and 25% from 3 in an 80-61 win.
Offensively, Tennessee got back on track. After shooting below 44% in their past three games, — two of which were losses — the Vols shot 52.8% against Kansas. Tennessee made eight 3-pointers, just two shy of tying a season-high.
Talented freshman Jaden Springer returned to the Vols last week after missing two games with an ankle injury. Tennessee went 0-2 without him, missing his spark. Springer earned SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday after scoring 13 points against Kansas and nine against Mississippi State last Tuesday.
The Vols needed every point Springer and his teammates could give them in the 56-53 win over the Bulldogs. Tennessee didn’t shoot the ball nearly as well as it did against Kansas, shooting 37% from the field. However, its defense bailed it out. The Vols held Mississippi State to only three field goals in the final 11:24, including a layup with two seconds remaining.
Tennessee will hit the road this week as it travels to face Ole Miss on Tuesday and Kentucky on Saturday.
Stock down: LSU
On paper, LSU has all the makings of a good team. The Tigers light up the scoreboard, averaging the 14th-most points per game in the nation. According to KenPom, LSU has the sixth-most efficient offense in the country. Freshman guard Cameron Thomas is a near-lock to win SEC Freshman of the Year.
While all these things are good and well, the Tigers can’t defend at a high level. They rank near the bottom in multiple defensive categories. LSU has allowed 80 or more points in eight of its 16 games this season.
After defeating an inferior Texas A&M squad last Tuesday, the Tigers hosted No. 10 Texas Tech on Saturday. LSU entered desperately needing a signature win. The Tigers have handled underwhelming teams, but have come up short against projected tournament teams, such as Alabama, Florida and St. Louis.
LSU led Texas Tech by seven with 1:06 remaining, but then the Tigers melted down. The Red Raiders’ Mac McClung hit back-to-back 3s. Then, an LSU turnover gave Texas Tech an easy layup. That gave the Red Raiders the lead and they never looked back, winning 76-71.
The Tigers missed a huge opportunity to strengthen their résumé, but they’ll have other chances, including two big ones this week. LSU travels to face Alabama, the conference’s best team record-wise, on Wednesday and hosts Florida, the hottest team in the SEC, on Saturday.
Stock down: Alabama
The Crimson Tide still remain undefeated in conference play, but they didn’t look as invincible last week as they had over the five weeks prior.
No. 24 Oklahoma snapped No. 9 Alabama’s 10-game winning streak — the program’s longest since 1996-97 — with a 66-61 victory Saturday. The Tide had a chance late in the game, when it was tied at 60, but similar to LSU, Alabama couldn’t execute in the clutch. The Sooners scored six of the final seven points on their way to a fifth-straight win.
“We didn’t come out ready to play,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “We had six turnovers in the first five minutes and they started on an 11-2 run. We talk about starting and closing halves, they start on an 11-2 run and close the half on a 6-0 run...it just wasn’t enough to beat a quality team like Oklahoma.”
Losing to a ranked team isn’t necessarily an indictment for the Tide, but it’s how they lost that raises red flags. The Sooners were without two starters — Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams — on Saturday. Reaves leads Oklahoma in scoring with 15.8 points per game. Williams is a solid guard who gives the Sooners another ball handler late in games.
Also, Alabama’s offense was concerning. After scoring 70 or more points in their last 12 games, the Tide only scored 61 on Saturday. Alabama shot 38.9% against Oklahoma, slightly worse than its 39.2% against Kentucky on Tuesday. While the Tide came away with a 70-59 win over the Wildcats, that won’t cut it against tournament-caliber teams. This was evident against the Sooners.