The Southeastern Conference announced the game times and television networks for its 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule Tuesday.
Missouri will have one conference game televised on CBS this season. That game will be when the Tigers travel to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas at 11 a.m. Jan. 2.
Missouri fans will need to get accustomed to the SEC Network, as 13 of the Tigers’ games will be broadcast on it. This includes Missouri’s SEC opener against Tennessee at 8 p.m. Dec. 30 at Mizzou Arena.
Four games will be broadcast on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, including the Tigers’ matchup with Kentucky at 8 p.m. Feb. 2 at Mizzou Arena.
The SEC Tournament returns to Nashville, Tennessee, this year and the event will be played from March 10 to March 14 at Bridgestone Arena.
This leaves Missouri’s matchup against TCU on Jan. 30 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge as the final game without a start time and television network. The Tigers’ game against Illinois at 7 p.m. Saturday awaits a television network assignment.
2020 Missouri SEC Basketball TV Schedule
Date/Opponent/Network/Time (CST):
Dec. 30/Tennessee at Missouri/SEC Network/8 p.m.
Jan. 2/Missouri at Arkansas/CBS/11 a.m.
Jan. 5/Missouri at Mississippi State/SEC Network/8 p.m.
Jan. 9/LSU at Missouri/SEC Network/7:30 p.m.
Jan. 12/Vanderbilt at Missouri/SEC Network/8 p.m.
Jan. 16/Missouri at Texas A&M/SEC Network/noon
Jan. 19/South Carolina at Missouri/SEC Network/6 p.m.
Jan. 23/Missouri at Tennessee/SEC Network/7:30 p.m.
Jan. 26/Missouri at Auburn/ESPNU/8 p.m.
Feb. 2/Kentucky at Missouri/ESPN or ESPN2/8 p.m.
Feb. 6/Alabama at Missouri/SEC Network/7:30 p.m.
Feb. 10/Missouri at Ole Miss/SEC Network/8 p.m.
Feb. 13/Arkansas at Missouri/ESPN2 or ESPNU/3 p.m.
Feb. 16/Missouri at Georgia/SEC Network/5:30 p.m.
Feb. 20/Missouri at South Carolina/ESPN2 or ESPNU/1 or 3 p.m.
Feb. 23/Ole Miss at Missouri/SEC Network/8 p.m.
Feb. 27/Texas A&M at Missouri/SEC Network/5 p.m.
March 3/Missouri at Florida/SEC Network/5:30 p.m.