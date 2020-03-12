The Southeastern Conference has canceled its annual Men's Basketball Tournament due to the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement Thursday morning.
After first announcing Wednesday evening that the remainder of the SEC Tournament would be played without spectators, Sankey announced the decision to officially end the tournament before Alabama and Tennessee's scheduled second-round game for noon Thursday in Nashville.
"We understand that this decision will be disappointing to our student-athletes and coaches who have been preparing all season to compete in this event as well as viewers at home," Sankey said in the statement. "While this was not an easy decision, the health and well-being of our entire SEC community is of paramount importance."
The SEC's decision falls in line with similar moves other conferences made Thursday to end their postseason tournaments. The Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Atlantic Coast Conference — among others — all announced separate cancellations Thursday morning.
In the event the NCAA Tournament goes on as scheduled, the SEC's regular-season champion, Kentucky, will be awarded the conference's automatic bid to the tournament. Missouri, who was scheduled to play Texas A&M at 6 p.m. Thursday, now no longer has a game to look forward to.
Assuming that the Tigers will not play another game this season, Missouri will officially finish the 2019-20 season 15-16 overall.
Missouri players and coaches were not immediately made available to the media after Sankey's announcement. However, some Tigers personnel did make their feelings known on social media shortly after the cancellation.
Guard Xavier Pinson on Instagram: "SPEECHLESS. DIDNT END THE YEAR WITH THE CINDERELLA STORY LIKE WE WANTED BUT WE WILL BE BACK!!!"
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.