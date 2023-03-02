One more regular-season test stands in the way between Missouri and postseason play.
The Tigers return home to play Ole Miss at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
Missouri's seed for the SEC Tournament will be solidified following Saturday’s result and after the conclusions of other games around the league.
If Missouri wins on Saturday and Kentucky and Tennessee lose, MU would earn the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament. If only one of the two lose, the Tigers still get a double-bye as the fourth seed.
A win by both Kentucky and Tennessee would result in Missouri being seeded fifth. The Tigers could land anywhere between seeds 5-7 if they lose to Ole Miss.
Nine players will be recognized on senior day Saturday. Ben Sternberg, DeAndre Gholston, D’Moi Hodge, Isiaih Mosley, Kobe Brown, Nick Honor, Noah Carter, Sean East II and Tre Gomillion will be honored during the festivities.
Gomillion, Gholston and Hodge are also in their final year of eligibility, opening the door for the remaining six to return for the 2023-24 season. MU is 5-4 in home finales since joining the SEC.
Missouri (22-8, 10-7 Southeastern Conference) and Ole Miss (11-19, 3-14) met Jan. 24 in Oxford, Mississippi, with the Tigers earning an 89-77 victory. Missouri tied a season-high with 16 3-pointers in the game and was led by D’Moi Hodge’s 24 points and six 3s.
Hodge was key in MU’s 19-point comeback win over LSU on Wednesday, scoring 23 points and grabbing five steals and three rebounds as the Tigers extended their winning streak to three. A win Saturday will give MU its longest winning streak since starting the season 9-0.
Since playing Missouri, Ole Miss is 2-9 in its past 11 games. Kermit Davis was relieved of his duties following a 78-74 loss to Auburn. Win Case, who had head-coaching stints at Oklahoma City and Redlands Community College, took over, and the Rebels beat LSU 82-69 at home.
Ole Miss most recently lost to Texas A&M 69-61 in its home finale. Rebels guard Matthew Murrell scored 26 points against the Aggies but received little help, as no other teammate scored in double digits.
MU picks up 2023-24 signee as preferred walk-on
JV Brown, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Rolling Hills Prep in Los Angeles signed with Missouri on Wednesday. Brown is the fifth player to join the Tigers'‘ 2023 recruiting class.
Rolling Hills Prep won 23 games during the 2022-23 season. Brown averaged 16 points per game and knocked down 62 3-pointers. He was named a McDonald’s All-American nominee and earned Damien Class and Mira Costa All-Tournament Team honors.
MU’s 2023 recruiting class currently ranks 20th in the nation and fourth in the SEC, according to 247Sports.