Last week was an important one for Arkansas. Playing top-ranked Auburn and then Alabama on the road right after isn't exactly easy.
The Razorbacks managed to split the games, but considering the win came against the best team in the country, it was a good week for them. They definitely improved their case for a higher seed in March.
With less than a month left in the regular season, teams continue to stick very close together in the standings. The difference between fifth and 12th place is only two games, leaving it wide open for anybody to take.
Now that Kentucky has emerged as a potential challenger to Auburn, two important games will show if the Wildcats are legitimate.
But as always, another week means another full slate of meaningful games. And as you can imagine, it probably won't go the way we think it will.
Key results
Arkansas 80, Auburn 76 (OT): After escaping a couple close calls, many wondered if then No.1-ranked Auburn was going to ever lose. But Tuesday in a sold-out Bud Walton Arena, the Razorbacks were able to finally top the Tigers in overtime. Auburn's first conference loss now only puts them one game up over Kentucky in the standings.
Alabama 68, Arkansas 67: Arkansas entered Saturday with the longest winning streak in the Southeastern Conference. However, Alabama spoiled it. The Crimson Tide were able to pick up a key addition to their tournament resume with the close win at home.
LSU 69, Mississippi State 65: LSU was finally able to end its losing streak against Texas A&M during the week, but it wasn't exactly a convincing win against the coldest team in the conference. Saturday's test against a bubble team in Mississippi State proved to show that the Tigers might've ended their slump. A late LSU push could make things interesting late in the season.
Who is hot?
With Auburn and Arkansas both ending their win streaks this week, the title goes to Kentucky. The six-game win streak has shown that the Wildcats have built enough chemistry to now consider themselves a national title favorite. Oscar Tshiebwe has become one of the most dominant big men in the country. Kentucky now only sits one game back of Auburn.
Who is not?
Teams on the bubble cannot afford to lose winnable games or go on losing streaks. Unfortunately for Mississippi State — a team which has been on the bubble in the past couple of weeks — has been doing both. Losing five of their past six, the Bulldogs continue to hurt their chances of making it in the tournament. Their next game against Alabama may allow them to stop the bleeding before it's too late.
Rankings/bracketology
No. 2 Auburn only drops one spot after losing to Arkansas.
No. 4 Kentucky moves up one spot after winning both games last week.
No. 16 Tennessee moves up three spots for the second week in a row.
No. 23 Arkansas enters the rankings for the first time since December.
No. 25 Alabama enters the rankings with win against Arkansas.
LSU received 18 votes after winning both games last week.
In the latest version of ESPN's Bracketology, Joe Lunardi currently predicts six SEC teams will make the tournament. Florida is in the First Four Out for the second straight week. Mississippi State is considered in the Next Four Out, dropping them a few spots from the previous version.
Key games of the week
(4) Kentucky at (16) Tennessee, 8 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN): The Wildcats are going to be put to the test against their rival on the road. The Volunteers are 13-0 at home this season. Whoever wins this game will definitely make a loud statement to the rest of the conference.
(16) Tennessee at (23) Arkansas, 3 p.m. Saturday (ESPN/ESPN2): The Razorbacks will hope to have some magic left in Bud Walton Arena where they welcome the Volunteers this weekend. Tennessee currently sits third in the standings, while Arkansas is in fourth.
(25) Alabama at (4) Kentucky, noon Saturday (CBS): It seems like Alabama has to play a ranked team every week. If the Crimson Tide could pull off an unlikely win on the road, expect their tournament stock to go through the roof.