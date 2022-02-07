In February, SEC men's basketball is as unpredictable as it was at the beginning of conference play.
Auburn barely escaped against a bottom-dweller for the second time in two weeks Saturday, beating Georgia by two. Florida has won three straight despite not having star player Colin Castleton.
In the standings, the difference between the third and 12th spots is three losses. Six of those 10 teams have six losses, making each game left incredibly important. A Missouri team which sat in 13th place last week has the chance to be in the seventh spot by the end of the week.
Key results
Arkansas 63, Mississippi State 55: The Razorbacks lost to the Bulldogs in the conference opener back in late December. By beating Mississippi State, it seems that Arkansas has gotten a lot better since, making it a dangerous team come March.
(1) Auburn 100, Alabama 81: The Crimson Tide hoped the momentum after beating Baylor the game before would propel them to two top-five wins in just three days, but Auburn had different plans. Wendell Green Jr. came off the bench and had 23 points in the Tigers' rout against the Tide. In just one game, Auburn made sure to leave no doubt that it is the best team in the country.
Vanderbilt 66, (25) LSU 55: The Tigers entered Saturday losing five of its past six, meaning a game against a 3-6 Vanderbilt team was a good chance to get things back on track. However, Rodney Chatman put up 24 points for the Commodores in the upset win. Now it is 'panic mode' time in Baton Rouge.
Who is hot?
Arkansas has won eight straight games, placing them in third place behind Auburn and Kentucky. The Razorbacks (18-5, 7-3 SEC) have a tough schedule in February, but considering the way they've played lately, it might just allow Arkansas to launch up the Bracketology seedings.
Who is not?
LSU has now lost six of its past seven. The only win in the stretch was a close 70-64 win against a Texas A&M team which has lost six in a row. The Tigers are no longer ranked after losing to Ole Miss and Vanderbilt last week. Coach Will Wade needs to get some wins before his team leaves the tournament conversation.
Rankings
No. 1 Auburn claims the top spot for the third straight week despite almost losing to Georgia.
No. 5 Kentucky stays in the same place.
No. 19 Tennessee jumps three spots with wins over Texas A&M and South Carolina.
Arkansas received 74 votes, Alabama had 18 and LSU got 11 votes. LSU was ranked No. 25 last week.
In the latest version of ESPN's Bracketology, Joe Lunardi had six SEC teams in the tournament. Florida and Mississippi State make up half of the first four out. Auburn has the top overall seed. Alabama has a five-seed despite a 4-6 conference record.
Key games of the week
(1) Auburn at Arkansas, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN2): Auburn has won 19 straight, Arkansas has won eight straight. One of the two longest active winning streaks in the conference will come to an end in Bud Walton Arena. Expect the Razorback faithful to make it a tough atmosphere for the best team in the country.
Mississippi State at LSU, 7 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2): The Bulldogs are fighting to get into the tournament, while the Tigers are trying to stop the bleeding. Despite LSU's recent struggles, a win in Baton Rouge will certainly help Mississippi State's resume.
Arkansas at Alabama, 11 a.m. Saturday (SECN): Following a game against Auburn, the Razorbacks travel to Alabama for a weekend matchup. Two of the best guards in the conference with JD Notae and Jaden Shackelford will square off in what will be a March-like game. Whoever comes out on top will make a statement for the rest of the conference.