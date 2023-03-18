Princeton's Matt Allocco takes a shot

Princeton's Matt Allocco takes a shot while Missouri's DeAndre Gholston and Noah Carter defend Saturday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

SACRAMENTO, Caif. — Princeton isn't the first team to outrebound Missouri men's basketball this season.

MU showed on several occasions that it can overcome a deficit on the glass and make adaptations to win games. Those adaptations helped the Tigers reach the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you