In college basketball, the smallest guy on the court usually doesn’t have a big impact, let alone the biggest. That wasn’t the case for Georgia’s Sahvir Wheeler on Thursday against Missouri.
Wheeler, listed at 5-foot-10, had his way with the Tigers for most of the game. Most anytime the Bulldogs scored, Wheeler had a hand in it. His 13 assists Thursday broke a Southeastern Conference Tournament record. He also chipped in a team-high 14 points.
However, his performance wasn’t enough, as Missouri came out with a 73-70 win.
The Tigers were able to withstand Wheeler’s record-breaking performance in large part because of a second-half adjustment. Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin decided to go with Mitchell Smith, not Jeremiah Tilmon, as the big man defending Wheeler on ball screens.
Early on, Wheeler sought out Tilmon, getting by the big man and constantly finding himself in the paint. The more-agile Smith was able to keep up with Wheeler for the most part, especially late.
With less than a minute remaining and the Tigers leading by two points, Wheeler, guarded by Dru Smith, circled underneath the rim. Smith came over on help defense and forced Wheeler to pick up his dribble. Then, Smith recovered back to his man under the basket, not giving the elite-passing guard a target to hit. His ability to show and recover on defense forced Wheeler, a left-hander, into a contested layup on the right side, which he missed.
“If he beats us, make him beat us going right or make him beat us shooting pull-ups,” Martin said. “You can’t allow him to just keep turning the corner. I don’t think Jeremiah was very good in the ball screens, so that’s why we started playing with Mitch. Then, we started getting stops. We can switch five different ways with Mitch.”
After a six-point, seven-assist first half, Wheeler was quiet for much of the second half.
He didn’t score until there was 5:30 remaining in regulation, cutting Missouri’s lead to single digits. However, that opened the floodgates for Wheeler, who would score eight points and dish three assists in the final six minutes.
Still, the Tigers’ early adjustment limited the sophomore guard just enough for Missouri to pull away. Midway through the second half, the Tigers went on a 14-2 run, giving them just enough insurance to withstand Wheeler and Georgia’s late run.
“The key is for our guys, when he gets around the rim, be big,” Martin said. “Make him go over the top of you. Just have active hands and don’t get backdoored … I thought we did a great job embracing that part.”
While Wheeler leads the Bulldogs in scoring at 14 points per game, he is primarily a pass-first point guard. Wheeler’s 7.2 assists per game leads the SEC and is sixth nationally. Despite an abbreviated season, Wheeler broke Georgia’s single-season assists record, currently sitting at 193.
“When you got a guy like Wheeler, you’re talking about a guy that accounts for, I think, 67% of their offense,” Martin said. “He gets to the rim and he makes plays. It’s easy to say stop him, but the way the game’s officiated, he’s getting down there some kind of way.”
Despite Wheeler’s big day, Missouri may have found a new adjustment to utilize against ball-dominant guards. With the Tigers facing off against First Team All-SEC guard Moses Moody on Friday, Mitchell Smith could find himself playing a bigger role again.