KANSAS CITY — It seems like the more things change, the more things stay the same for Missouri men’s basketball.
For the second straight night, Missouri found itself down 15-3 in the opening minutes of play at the Sprint Center. This time it was against former Big 12 opponent Oklahoma.
For the second consecutive night, the Tigers’ opponent got off to a hot start. On Monday, it was Butler starting off by making six straight shots. On Tuesday, it was Oklahoma opening up the scoring by hitting eight straight shots.
Butler’s Bryce Golden made two 3-point shots in the Bulldogs’ hot start against the Tigers on Monday. Oklahoma’s Brady Manek did the exact same Tuesday night.
Turnovers, missed shots and wide open Sooners destroyed any chances of leaving the third-place game of the Hall of Fame Classic with a victory, as Missouri (4-3) fell to Oklahoma (6-1) 77-66.
“I think that, really, we just got to go out there and fight harder in the beginning. Coach (Martin) talked about what’s causing us not to execute in those first four to seven minutes,” Torrence Watson said.
“Both teams came out really hot, but it’s on us. We talked about it. We’ve really got to communicate better defensively and make some adjustments,” Mark Smith said.
But like Monday’s game, the Tigers found their stride and made up ground. The team would find its way back into the game behind double-digit performances from Watson, Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon.
Watson’s nine points in the first half all came from behind the arc at moments where it looked like Oklahoma was going to run away with it. He finished with 11 points.
“It felt great to see some shots fall in,” he said. “The other day (Smith) was telling me to just keep shooting, it’s going to fall, we know you can shoot. This guy’s reminding me about having confidence.”
Smith shot 1 of 5 in the first half, going 0-for-4 from behind the arc. He shot 5-for-6 in the second half, going 4 of 5 from 3 to finish with 18 points.
“I tried to rebound and just play defense. I’m not too worried about my shots falling or not,” he said. “I’m just trying to play hard, grab rebounds, talk and try to lead the team out there.”
Tilmon, despite picking up two fouls in 17 seconds to open up the second half, found his groove and left his mark inside the paint with quick baseline spin moves and powerful dunks. He finished with 13 points.
Missouri found itself down by one point at the 10-minute mark of the second half after Smith converted his two free throws. The Tigers had the Sooners right where they wanted them and with the crowd behind them, the tide felt like it was changing.
The 49-48 score would be the closest Watson, Tilmon, Smith and the rest of the Tigers would get.
Oklahoma closed out the final 10 minutes on a 28-18 run, taking advantage of more turnovers and missed shots, while making the open and not-so open shots on its own offensive possessions.
“It was a tough sequence. We got the ball to Tilly, he scored twice in a row and then we just had some key turnovers and they made some big shots,” Smith said. “It swung the momentum their way.”
MU turned the ball over nine times in the second half, five of those coming after the lead was cut to one. Oklahoma scored seven points off turnovers and even on the shots it missed, it was keeping the ball out of the Tigers’ hands for extended periods.
Head coach Cuonzo Martin said that it’s a combination of things that get them so close and then so far from securing a victory, including when and how they score.
“Now let me take a shot, let me drive the ball. All of sudden it’s a turnover or a missed shot and the wrong guy probably shot the ball and tried to make the play,” he said. “You still have to be aggressive and confident on the floor, but the right guys have to be in position to make plays.”
The Tigers will have a week to figure out how to get the right guys in positions to make plays, as their next game is 7 p.m. Tuesday against Charleston Southern at Mizzou Arena.