With 16 minutes remaining Tuesday, all signs pointed to Missouri blowing out Georgia and avoiding a third straight loss. Dru Smith had just made an uncontested layup, pushing the Tigers’ lead to 13. However, things would change quickly for Smith and Missouri.
While the Bulldogs outshot them in the first half, the Tigers took a 37-33 lead into halftime. It’s become the standard for Missouri, which has led at the half in 14 of its 19 games this season. The Tigers expanded their advantage to start the second half, going on an 11-2 run.
But surrendering double-digit second half leads has become commonplace for Missouri, and that didn’t change Tuesday. The Tigers saw a 13-point lead dissipate within minutes, and Georgia pulled out an 80-70 win.
“We stopped being aggressive,” Missouri forward Parker Braun said. “We had a lot of mismatches, and I think we kind of took our time in the first half and we took advantage of them. The second half we got sloppy, had a lot more turnovers, and we kind of had bad transition defense and we let it get away from us.”
The Bulldogs (13-8, 6-8 Southeastern Conference) fueled their comeback by forcing turnovers and getting to the free-throw line. In the second half, Missouri (13-6, 6-6) had a slew of turnovers, including nine during Georgia’s rally.
That was much different from the first half, when the Tigers only turned the ball over twice. Missouri finished with 13 turnovers, its sixth straight game with at least 10.
“It’s just a matter of down the stretch executing what we’re doing,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said.
“The mental lapses, we got to limit those,” forward Kobe Brown said. “We got to take care of the ball the best we can, make sure we’re making the right plays when it counts the most.”
While Georgia would pull away with 3s, going 5 for 6 from deep in the second half, it was free throws that helped the Bulldogs creep back. They were more aggressive getting out in transition and attacking Missouri defenders. Georgia shot 21 free throws in the second half after shooting five in the first half, going 21 for 26 from the line in total.
Just as it had in second-half collapses against Mississippi State and Auburn, Missouri appeared to take its foot off the gas. The Tigers failed to wait for good shots, resulting in easy fast-break points for the Bulldogs and continued to put Georgia on the free-throw line.
Missouri came in hoping to prove that midweek road games were an issue of the past. Instead, the Tigers dropped to 0-4 in such games this season, giving up second-half leads in three of them.
Brown was Missouri’s most consistent player Tuesday. He scored a career-high 21 points, shot the ball well and defended without fouling. Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith, Missouri’s two leading scorers this season, shot a combined 8 for 23.
Smith’s aforementioned layup that put the Tigers up big early in the second half would be his final bucket. He finished with nine points, snapping his 10-game streak of scoring in double digits. Pinson wasn’t much better, going 1 for 7 from the 3-point line and 4 for 13 overall from the field.
On the other side, Georgia had a more well-rounded attack. Five Bulldogs scored in double figures.
“Coach (Tom) Crean said the most desperate team was probably going to win,” Georgia forward Toumani Camara said. “We’d lost two in a row, they’d lost two in a row. We just tried to stay within ourselves, but I felt like we really connected on the court.”
The Tigers were without starting center Jeremiah Tilmon for the second straight game. Tilmon is taking a leave of absence following a death in his family. Martin said he has spoken to Tilmon recently, and the team expects him back soon.
While it remains to be seen whether Tilmon will be available for Saturday’s game against South Carolina, the two-game stretch without him has shown the 6-foot-10 senior’s importance. In both games without Tilmon, the Tigers have lost the rebounding battle. Offensively, lacking his inside presence has forced Missouri to turn to shooting more 3s, which hasn’t paid off.
Two of Missouri’s three highest-volume 3-point-shooting performances have come in the last two games. Missouri shot a season-high 32 3s Saturday and a hefty 26 on Tuesday.
“I thought a couple of guys took some quick ones,” Martin said. “That’s one of those things that we talk about. We have to understand how you got the lead and how to maintain that. Just because a shot seems to be easy or looks good, it’s not the best shot if that’s not who you are all the time.”
After its third straight loss, Missouri is facing its most adversity yet this season. With three weeks remaining until the SEC Tournament, the Tigers don’t have much time to right their wrongs. Still, Martin believes his team can overcome this rough stretch.
“Without question,” he said. “As long as (we) got the effort.”