It’s not a matter of if, but when Missouri’s roster will see more changes when examining the transfer portal and MU’s internal roster turnover.
Power Six interest
With D’Moi Hodge and DeAndre Gholston gone and no word on if Nick Honor, Sean East II or Isiaih Mosley are coming back, the Tigers are in pursuit of veteran guards in the transfer portal.
On Wednesday, Baylor guard LJ Cryer became the latest player to hear from the Tigers according to Joe Tipton of On3. Cryer — a 6-foot-1 guard — averaged 15 points per game for the Bears during the 2022-23 season. His 41.5% 3-point percentage led the Big 12 and his 80 3-pointers were the fifth most in the conference. He was named All-Big 12 third team.
Cryer isn’t the only Big 12 guard the Tigers are pursuing.
Iowa State’s Caleb Grill is linked to MU, according to a tweet from The Portal Report on April 1, along with other SEC schools such as Arkansas and Tennessee.
Grill averaged 9.5 points and four rebounds for the Cyclones last season. He didn’t play in ISU’s 17-point loss to the Tigers on Jan. 28. He was dismissed from the team in March for failing to meet program expectations. Grill later announced on social media he has been battling mental health issues. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
According to 24/7 High School Hoops, Oregon center Kel’el Ware has drawn interest from the Tigers. Ware, a 7-0 big man from North Little Rock, Arkansas, played one season in the Pac 12 for the Ducks before deciding to hit the portal. The former five-star recruit averaged 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in his freshman campaign.
Mid-major watch
Missouri is reportedly linked to a few players from the mid-major level. Per the Portal Report, that includes Eastern Washington’s Steele Venters, North Texas’ Tylor Perry and Central Arkansas’ Camren Hunter.
Venters, a 6-7 guard, averaged 15.3 points for the Eagles last season. He’s also made a name for himself on the defensive end, as he was named the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year last season.
Perry, the leading scorer for NIT champion North Texas, averaged 17.3 points and 3.4 rebounds. He was named the Conference USA Player of the Year, first-team All-C-USA and the NIT’s Most Valuable Player. His 112 made 3-pointers ranked seventh in the nation and totaled 12 more than Hodge’s 100.
Central Arkansas’ Camren Hunter listed MU as one of his final top five March 23 along with Arkansas, Butler, Loyola-Chicago and St. Louis.
Over the past two seasons at Central Arkansas, Hunter averaged 15.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He was named the Atlantic Sun Rookie of the Year in 2022 and was named to the ASUN all-third team in 2023.
MU one of many, many schools interested in Pierre
Jonathan Pierre leaves Nova Southeastern with the intentions of playing at a larger program. Pierre helped lead the Sharks to a perfect 36-0 record and a Division II national title this past season. He averaged 14.4 points per game while shooting 40% from behind the arc.
But MU is certainly not alone in its pursuit of Pierre, as the Tigers join a list of at least 80 schools to have reached out, per The Portal Report.