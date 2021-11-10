Four-star forward Aidan Shaw, three-star point guard Christian Jones and walk-on Jackson Francois signed their letters of intent Wednesday to play for Missouri men's basketball. Both were expected to do so — Jones committed in June, Shaw committed in September. Both players are in the Class of 2022.
Jones is a prospect out of East St. Louis. He had offers from IUPUI, DePaul, Denver, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, Southeast Missouri State and Illinois-Chicago.
Shaw, out of Blue Valley High School, is the Tigers' highest-rated signee since brothers Michael and Jontay Porter in 2017. He had offers from Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma State and Maryland.
Francois is a walk-on from Las Vegas, Nevada. He plays for Bishop Gorman and is the son of Missouri athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois.
Missouri is also targeting 2022 five-star small forward Mark Mitchell, who named the Tigers in his final three choices Tuesday. He has offers from Duke and UCLA, and recently removed Kansas from his final list. He is expected to announce his commitment in the next month.