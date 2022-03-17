Four-star recruit Aidan Shaw announced he has reopened his recruitment on Twitter on Thursday. Shaw, who was recruited heavily by former Missouri men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin, committed to the Tigers on Sept. 17 and signed his letter of intent Nov. 10.
The program announced that Martin was not returning for his sixth season the day after Missouri was eliminated by LSU in the SEC Tournament in Tampa, Florida. The Tigers have been linked with several different coaching candidates since then.
Shaw is Missouri's top-ranked commitment since five-star and current Denver Nuggets standout Michael Porter Jr. in 2017.
"Thank you Mizzou, the coaching staff, team and fan base for all the love I have receive throughout my recruitment process," Shaw said on Twitter. "Due to recent events and with the support of my family, I have requested and received my release from the University of Missouri in order to reopen my recruitment."
Shaw is the second player to announce they could potentially leave MU. Freshman point guard Anton Brookshire entered the transfer portal Monday. Both Brookshire and Shaw could still be in Columbia next season, but are now allowed to speak with other teams.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Shaw, along with Kobe Brown and Trevon Brazile, had been contacted by other teams after the program announced Martin was not returning. The teams and extent of contact have not been reported.
Shaw was the second player in the 2022 class to commit to Missouri after East St. Louis product Christian Jones. Jackson Francois, the son of MU athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois, is expected to join the program as a walk-on in the fall.
Jones has not made a public statement since it was announced that Martin would not return.
Shaw has been compared to Detroit Pistons power forward Jerami Grant. He has been described as a player who is effective on both ends.
Before he committed to Missouri, Shaw had offers from Kansas, Arkansas, Iowa, Maryland and Oklahoma State. He is ranked as the No. 52 overall recruit in the country by 247Sports.