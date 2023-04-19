NCAA Furman Virginia Basketball

Virginia forward Kadin Shedrick (21) blocks a shot by Furman guard Marcus Foster (5) on March 16 in Orlando, Fla.

 Phelan M. Ebenhack - freelancer, FR121174 AP

Virginia transfer Kadin Shedrick reportedly visited Missouri on Wednesday, according to Stock Risers' Jake Weingarten.

This comes after Shedrick finished his first visit with Texas. Duke, Kansas State and Xavier are also competing with the Tigers for the outbound forward.

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

