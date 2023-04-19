Virginia transfer Kadin Shedrick reportedly visited Missouri on Wednesday, according to Stock Risers' Jake Weingarten.
This comes after Shedrick finished his first visit with Texas. Duke, Kansas State and Xavier are also competing with the Tigers for the outbound forward.
He averaged 6.2 points and 1.4 blocks in 30 games for the 25-win Cavaliers. His 3.8 rebounds per game would have ranked fourth for MU this past season behind Kobe Brown, D'Moi Hodge and Noah Carter. During the 2021-22 season, Shedrick averaged 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 35 games for Virginia.
Shedrick, a 6-foot-11 forward, is among the nation's top players in the transfer portal that is still available. 247Sports ranks Shedrick as the No. 17 player in the transfer portal, with nine players listed ahead of him already committed to a new program.
On3.com has Shedrick at No. 38 in its portal rankings, with 22 players in front of him already having chose their new destinations.
Tigers offer Walker, have interest in Davis-Ray
MU offered 6-foot-7 forward EJ Walker of Erlanger, Kentucky, on Wednesday. Walker is a 4-star prospect in the Class of 2025, according to Weingarten.
Walker released a tweet confirming his offer from the Tigers, saying, "After great conversation with @kylesmithpeters . I'm excited to announce that I have been offered a full D-1 scholarship to the university of Missouri."
Walker has 11 other offers, including ones from Louisville, Purdue, Minnesota, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
According to 24/7 High School Hoops, Missouri has reached out to 2025 4-star recruit BJ Davis-Ray.
The 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Link Academy in Branson won the GEICO Nationals and will compete with Bradley Beal Elite this summer.
He currently ranks 19th in ESPN's Class of 2025 rankings and has also received interest from Arkansas, Auburn, Creighton, Illinois, Oklahoma, Stanford and Texas.