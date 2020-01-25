Missouri men's basketball has always embraced an ugly game. But its road contest at West Virginia on Saturday as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge was another kind of beast altogether.
The Mountaineers entered as the nation's No. 14 team, and were 9-0 with an average winning margin of 20.7 points at home. They have the look, especially when they play in Morgantown, of a team that could be a sneaky Final Four pick.
So in Saturday's 74-51 loss, Missouri failed in the face of a challenge that nine other teams have experienced this year when trying to win a game in WVU Coliseum.
Despite recovering from a 20-6 Mountaineers run to start the game to trail only 24-23 at halftime, the Tigers dropped to under .500 for the first time this season, thanks to the usual suspects that have plagued Missouri during its four-game losing skid — poor shooting stretches, skilled opposing big men and the like.
The Tigers' 15-for-53 mark from the field (28.3%) Saturday was their worst single-game shooting performance of the season. Combined with West Virginia's dominating rebounding margin (50-30), Missouri had the look of a team in a free fall.
"They turned the heat up from an aggressive standpoint," Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said in a postgame radio interview with Columbia station KTGR. "They went to their bigs and everything else just kind of opened from there. Even on the perimeter, we got so consumed with their bigs. Now all of a sudden, they're dumping off, getting layups, getting backdoors and all that."
Without forward Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. (foot) in the lineup once again, Missouri's offensive efficiency continues to be a bane.
With the exception of a 91-75 outlier against Florida, the Tigers have shot 35% or worse from the field in every game of the six straight the big man has missed. Percentages from 3-point range haven't been better; Missouri is 26 for 106 (25%) from deep during its current four-game losing stretch, shooting just 7 for 26 (26.9%) against the Mountaineers.
A 23-2 run to start the second half for West Virginia certainly didn't help, and from that point forward, Missouri simply looked overwhelmed by the defensive pressure of coach Bob Huggins's team.
Guard Miles McBride (15 points), forward Oscar Tshiebwe (14 points, eight rebounds) and guard Jermaine Haley (15 points, nine rebounds) were the Mountaineers' three-headed monster on offense as West Virginia improved to 16-3 overall and played John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" after a home win for the 10th time this season.
West Virginia and Missouri had identical percentages from the 3-point line, but the Mountaineers' work inside did the most damage. WVU more than doubled MU's points in the paint (30-14) and tripled its second chance points (27-9), finishing with a staggering 21 offensive rebounds.
"I thought we gave too much resistance when they turned the heat up and presented an aggressive nature," Martin said. "We became passive. It's just really about pride. Letting guys just move you and get offensive rebounds, that can't happen. That's just the individual pride."
Ten different Tigers players scored, but none provided consistent basket-making.
Torrence Watson was Missouri's leading scorer with 19 points, his second straight game reaching double figures, though most came after West Virginia was well ahead. Meanwhile, the Tigers' top two scorers per game, Dru Smith and Mark Smith, each was inactive with the ball in his hands. The duo combined for just seven points and three assists on 1-for-7 shooting.
Missouri's five starters finished with a total of 14 points, compared to 37 by West Virginia's. Martin was highly critical of the lack of production from his original lineup, noting that he wanted to see shots be more timely and consistent.
"Like with Dru, he's a talented, older guy," Martin said. "You have seven turnovers. Man, the guys that are defending, one's a true freshman, one's a sophomore. That can't happen. You have to step to the plate. I'm happy (Watson) made shots, but again, when the game is live and is in motion, we need those same baskets."
Missouri moves back into SEC play Tuesday, facing Georgia at Mizzou Arena at 7:30 p.m. The Bulldogs feature freshman guard Anthony Edwards, who is projected to be one of the top picks in this summer's NBA Draft.
The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
