Georgia and Missouri men’s basketball are teams in the same situation.
Both teams enter Tuesday’s game at Mizzou Arena struggling mightily in Southeastern Conference play, riding three-game SEC losing streaks that have resulted in 1-5 conference records.
Georgia (11-8) is ranked 94th per KenPom and 87th by the NCAA’s NET metric.
Where does Missouri (9-10) rank? 92nd and 88th.
Missouri started the season touting defense as a strength, but through six SEC games has the second-worst defensive rating in the conference. Luckily for the Tigers, their opponents from Athens have been torched as well, ranking last in the SEC in defensive rating.
Anthony Edwards, Georgia’s phenom freshman and potential No. 1 NBA Draft pick, is the first player the Tigers will key on.
The 6-foot-5 forward is averaging 18.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game on 40.6% shooting this season. Edwards is a dynamic scorer, using his elite athleticism and power to attack the basket.
The Tigers may be playing Edwards at a good time, however. During the Bulldogs’ three-game skid Edwards has failed to crack 20 points. As someone that takes a third of Georgia’s shots, if Edwards struggles, so does the Bulldogs offense.
Missouri showed an ability to be an elite defensive team earlier this season, but on paper Edwards matches up well with the Tigers.
With Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. still out, the Tigers have a lack of top-tier interior defenders. Reed Nikko and Mitchell Smith are no slouches defensively and have shown they are capable team defenders. But a team without a true rim protector is likely to have difficulty against Edwards and the Bulldogs, who take the 28th most shots from 2-point range out of any team in the nation.
Missouri allows teams to score 24.8% of their points from the free-throw line, the 13th-highest percentage among all Division I teams.
The interaction between Georgia’s strength attacking the basket and Missouri’s propensity for fouls will be a major factor in Tuesday’s game. If Edwards can get going early and get to the line, it’s bad news. Missouri’s frontcourt is already lacking depth and the Tigers become undersized fast when Nikko and Mitchell Smith are out. But if the Tigers can stay out of foul trouble and force Georgia to shoot from outside they are likely to find success — The Bulldogs shoot 30.1% from 3, even worse than Missouri.
Cuonzo Martin’s team will likely have a similar key on offense on Tuesday: Get to the basket.
Missouri’s coach has preached the importance of attacking off the dribble all season but this month the Tigers have begun to attack the basket more often, albeit with mixed results.
Outside of just hot shooting from outside, the difference in Missouri’s only SEC win, a 91-75 triumph over Florida, was the ferocity with which the Tigers attacked the basket. Dru Smith, Missouri’s best player with Tilmon out, scored a season-high 22-points against the Gators with much of that production coming from transition buckets and shots around the basket.
Smith was held without a bucket in Saturday’s 74-51 loss against West Virginia and turned his ankle, though the guard said he was fine postgame. Getting him right will be important if the Tigers hope to get on track against Tom Crean’s team.
Put simply, this is a game Missouri can’t afford to lose.
KenPom predicts the Tigers win 72-69. Odds Shark has the Tigers as a four-point favorite.
After dropping home games in which they were the favorite earlier in the season, the Tigers need to protect their home court. The NCAA Tournament doesn’t seem to be a realistic possibility at this point. But if the Tigers want to avoid playing in the first round of the SEC tournament or finish above .500, this is one they have to have.
Missouri hosts Georgia at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.