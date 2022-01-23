It wasn't all bad, but it was another collapse in another winnable SEC game.
Missouri men's basketball fell 86-76 to Alabama on Saturday, falling to 2-4 in conference play and slipping farther away from the pipe dream of playing after the SEC Tournament. Despite that, there were some good things to look at despite the late collapse that saw the Tigers drop their third game in the previous four.
The Crimson Tide were better in the paint and played better defense down the stretch, especially in the final 5:45, when they finished on an 18-3 run. That came despite Missouri leading for more than 33 minutes and leading Alabama by as many as 14 points and forcing Tide coach Nate Oats to use a timeout early in the game.
But like the game against Texas A&M on Jan. 15, the Tigers found ways to beat themselves and once again finished the night on the wrong end of a disappointing result.
Brazile needs to play more
This has been said a lot over the course of the season, especially early on when he was first getting back from his unspecified injury, but Trevon Brazile needs more minutes. The freshman from Springfield played just three minutes in the second half, which perhaps isn't a coincidence when seeing the collapse Missouri had as the interval progressed.
Brazile played well in his time, scoring seven points, getting two blocks and a steal in a total of 12 minutes. But 12 minutes isn't enough time for someone of Brazile's caliber. Nine minutes probably wasn't enough for the first half, and three certainly wasn't for the second.
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said Brazile didn't see much of the court in the second half because Alabama played with five guards, so it was more of a choice based on the matchups. Where that doesn't line up is that Brazile is Missouri's leading blocker, and with the way the Tide were getting to the rim, someone like Brazile would have made a difference on the defensive end. That isn't even incorporating what he brings on offense.
Brazile is a bit of an anomaly is modern college sports — a guy who was underrecruited coming out of high school with genuine professional potential. The fact that he was a three-star recruit whose only other official offers came from Cleveland State and Montana State, according to 247 Sports, is astounding.
He's someone who has turned heads in the SEC and around the country. He also is someone who is a solid foundation to build a team around.
Missouri just lost Sean Durugordon to the transfer portal. In this day and age, when it is easier to move around in college athletics, the Tigers need to do whatever they can to keep someone like Brazile. Sitting him for 85% of the second half of a crucial road game is not the way to do that.
Tangible offensive improvements
Let's not just focus on the negative aspects of that game. There were some positives, even if the final score may not reflect that.
Missouri shot 47.7% from the field, more than five percentage points better than its average. The Tigers hit 47.8% of their 3-point attempts, significantly better than their 25.7% season average that has them ranked No. 349 of 350 in the country from behind the arc.
Even then, the good performance from the 3-point line Saturday was down from the win over Ole Miss on Jan. 18.
Missouri has struggled for production off the bench for most of the season but got 22 bench points against Alabama. These are signs that some things, on the offensive end at least, are getting incrementally better. Whether there should have been a noticeable improvement earlier in the season or not is up for debate, but the Tigers are improving on the offensive end.
They're no longer solely reliant on Kobe Brown for success and the scoring has been more evenly dispersed in recent games, which is a good thing. But while on that topic...
More needed from Brown
Kobe Brown is, and has been, Missouri's best and most important player. For most of the season, the issue has been that the Tigers have relied too heavily on Brown to produce on the offensive end. Now, that is less of an issue.
Jarron Coleman has been putting up points since entering SEC play. Amari Davis is playing better than he had previously in recent games. Missouri is becoming a more well rounded team.
But in that transition, it seems the Tigers have lost some production from their most important player.
In the past three losses, Brown has averaged seven points and only gone to the free throw line twice. Not only is that well below his season average of 13.8 points, it shows that he hasn't been drawing enough fouls.
He's still producing — he scored six points with 10 rebounds against Alabama — but Missouri needs more out of him to be successful, especially in terms of getting to the line.
The Crimson Tide had 29 free throw attempts to the Tigers' five Saturday. That's not on Brown, and both Martin and Coleman said they felt as though Missouri should have had more chances from the line. But Brown does need to be more assertive in the paint and needs to up his productivity.
It's good that he isn't the only one needed to produce anymore. That much is obvious. But he needs to have better games than he has in the past few or Missouri is going to struggle.