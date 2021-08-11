Former Missouri men's basketball players Dru Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon are playing in the NBA Summer League for the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic, respectively, as they try to earn NBA contracts.
Smith has featured in three of Miami's four games so far. He's averaging 7.3 points , which includes an 11-point performance in an 80-78 win against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Tilmon has played in one of Orlando's two games so far this summer. He scored three points in 5:48 of work and was +9 in a 91-89 overtime win against the Golden State Warriors.
Smith and the Heat take on the Utah Jazz at 5 p.m. Friday on ESPNU in their next Summer League game. Tilmon and the Magic face the Boston Celtics at 6 p.m. Thursday on ESPN2.