During the first 10 minutes of Saturday's game at Mizzou Arena, it appeared there would be a clear winner. Texas A&M didn't score until then 10-minute mark, and Missouri had been playing well on the defensive end. Sure, the offense needed some work, but the defense was getting the job done.
In the end, it was another disappointing result for the Tigers.
The 67-64 loss to the Aggies wasn't the embarrassing blowout in Arkansas or the stunning loss to Kansas City. But it was a chance to get a much-needed win coming off a 44-point beating in the previous game, and the Tigers let the chance pass them by.
In many ways, it mirrored the loss to Wichita State, though Missouri wasn't leading for more than 35 minutes against the Shockers like it did against the Aggies. Another night of familiar errors and lapses of judgement once again sank the Tigers in a game they frankly needed to win.
However, unlike the beating to Arkansas or the slapping by Kansas City, there were some positive takeaways from the game. At this point, this season should almost certainly be put towards building for the future and preparing for upcoming seasons given the fact that Missouri's hopes at playing after the SEC Tournament are, at this point, most likely buried six-feet under.
Luckily for the Tigers, some of those pieces for the future seem to be intact.
Brazile continues to impress
If there is one positive takeaway from this season for Missouri, it's Trevon Brazile's performances. Outside the smacking in Arkansas, where no one looked as though they belonged on the court, Brazile has looked more than comfortable playing at a high-major Division I level.
That comes despite him missing the first eight games of the season with an unspecified injury.
Brazile didn't put up huge offensive numbers against Texas A&M, with just four points and four rebounds. Where he stood out, however, was on the defensive end.
He finished with a game-high four blocks and tied for a game-high two steals. He now has 22 blocks for the season, which is seventh all-time for Missouri. And, again, that comes despite him having to regain energy in the middle of the season.
The Tigers have a genuinely top project with Brazile. Why he was only rated as a three-star recruit coming out of high school is anybody's guess.
In the age of the transfer portal, Missouri needs to do all it can to keep Brazile in Columbia to have a solid foundation to build around in the future. If the Tigers can retain him and add the right parts, they can build a solid team.
Second option needed
This is another area that has been noted for quite some time — Kobe Brown needs a solid running mate to play alongside him. Having Brown as a first option is a good thing and would be for the vast majority of teams in the country, but not having someone to step up if he has a bad day is where Missouri runs into trouble.
Brown wasn't as good against Texas A&M as he typically is. He sat for large portions of time with early foul trouble and played the fewest minutes he has in a conference game this season — 24. It was arguably his least effective performance outside the Arkansas game, too, with just seven points and nine rebounds.
Again, the Tigers need someone else to step up when he isn't in or is having an off game, both of which were evident Saturday.
Jarron Coleman may be stepping more into that role. The Ball State transfer has averaged 13.8 points in his past five games and finished with a team-high 14 points against the Aggies. He leads the Tigers with an average of 2.9 assists per game and barely missed the last-second shot to tie it against A&M.
Coleman's role has varied over the course of the season, having been a starter at some points and coming off the bench in others. He has earned that starting role in recent games and could be the answer to Missouri's problem of finding a second option for when Brown is out.
Rotation issues
It seems Missouri still hasn't figured out its rotations. When 10 of 12 players haven't really played in a system, it should take a few games to really get used to a system and find the right rotation.
That should have been the first few games. The loss to Texas A&M has the 16th game of the season.
The Tigers have long been confused as to what the plan will be heading into games. Sometimes, Jordan Wilmore will start and play significant minutes. Others, like Saturday, he won't get off the bench.
Kaleb Brown played very well against Alabama and was the first Tiger off the bench against Arkansas. He played two minutes against Texas A&M.
Perhaps the most confusing and interesting case of the rational woes is Anton Brookshire. He has shown flashes of potential throughout the season, but he did not get off the bench against the Aggies. Brookshire is one of the more exciting players on the Tigers' roster, unafraid to make a mistake and finds some good passes when the opportunity presents itself.
But he has struggled with consistency. He has a couple of starts to his name, and now a game with zero minutes. He's one of the players who should be viewed as a part of the future project, like Brazile, and should be given his chance. The two were teammates at Kickapoo in high school and have shown at times that the chemistry is there.
But Brookshire's absence overall shows Missouri's lack of a true rotation. That issue is one the Tigers' need to find out sooner rather than later to save the season.