TAMPA, Fla. —
A day after Missouri men's basketball lost to LSU in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday, five-year coach Cuonzo Martin was relieved of his position. He will not return for the 2022-23 season.
The Missourian asked several SEC men's basketball coaches for their opinions regarding Martin's departure. Each expressed their remorse while some were confident Martin will easily find another job.
One of the main topics that came up in their answers was the transfer portal. All of them mentioned that Martin and Missouri were hurt by players transferring out of the program and being unable to replace them.
Some recalled personal stories of their interactions with Martin and some mentioned former Georgia coach Tom Crean.
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes
"Disappointed," Barnes said. "I think this year you're going to see some — first of all, there's not a finer person in the business than Coach Martin. If I had a son, I have said it before, I would love for him to play for him.
I think you see this year where the transfer portal a year ago stripped some programs where they had some things going, and you build to a point where like you're asking me right now where we are, it's hard not for me to sit here and think in three weeks, four weeks, whatever the season with that next part is going to happen, and we don't know. I can't tell you one thing about what I think would happen with our program.
Coach Martin and Tom Crean, both of those guys, one thing I know they're both terrific basketball coaches. Knowing Coach Martin better, I can tell you this, I've got two adopted Black grandchildren, and I called him one day and said, 'Help me through this. Tell me what I need to know as a grandfather.' My daughter was having some issues that she wanted an answer to, and Cuonzo's wife talked with my daughter, and so I look at him in a whole different light.
I know this: If I were an AD somewhere, he would be the first guy I would want to go get him because I know him, and I know where his heart is in terms of the game of basketball. He has always done it right.
Again, I said when I went to Tennessee that I thought that he had walked into a tough situation there and handled it with great class. Again, when I went to — the first time I saw Coach Martin after I had accepted the job at Tennessee, he had nothing but glowing remarks about Tennessee and said, 'Hey, they have a great basketball base. You're going to love it,' and so I have great respect for him.
It saddens me, to be honest with you, because, again, he is not just a guy that I have competed against, but a guy that, like I said, has given me wonderful advice over the years in a lot of different areas."
Mississippi State coach Ben Howland
"I'm sorry to hear that," Howland said. "I think Cuonzo is a quality guy and a really good coach, and I also think that the one thing I respect about him, they do it the right way at Missouri, and he is a class act all the way around, leadership with an A, B, C, and really cares about his kids.
He is an incredible person, a really good mentor for those young men being an African-American coach. I'm sure that he will end up landing on his feet because he is — they went to (the) tournament twice in his five years, and I didn't even know that until you just told me that, in fact, is the case.
He will definitely land on his feet. He got hurt this year by the transfer portal. Xavier Pinson is at LSU and Mark Smith is at Kansas State because of the ability to just transfer and go somewhere else and who knows how that happened. Both those kids played a ton of minutes for him last year, and if those two kids were in their program this year, he is still the coach, so a lot of this comes down to personnel."
Kentucky coach John Calipari
"He is a terrific coach," Calipari said. "He is a terrific person and he will get another job.
The issue that's going around right now is the transfer portal. Tom Crean lost four really good players. Now all of a sudden, he is out.
I said this would happen if we didn't do this right. So you're going to have coaches lose jobs because they're going to lose players. If I were still at (Massachusetts), I wouldn't recruit freshmen because I would have them for one year and someone would take them. I just wouldn't do it.
In our league, you're going to have guys that are going to bounce around. I'm not saying they shouldn't have freedom to do stuff, but I think there's got to be some parameters, and it's not just, you know, I also think if, how we do this and how we protect coaches in this, too, because we're trying to help the kids, and all of a sudden, we're in a microwave society right now. We need it now, now. I'm putting 30 seconds on it, and my sandwich is hot.
What happens, the kids — I got a couple of freshmen that are going to be terrific players, but I'm not — I can't play them as much because the guys in front of them are better, but a year from now, they're going to be ridiculously good, but we're all facing this.
Now, what's happened with our transfers, and I talked about it, because of the kids that have come with us and have transferred in and have done so well, you know we're going to get calls. Kids are going to want to transfer to Kentucky. I told everybody, you know, you're helping Kentucky by having it this way. I figured that would end it. The minute I said that, they would say, 'Well, then we're not doing it.' They went with it.
So I just — look, I have great respect for Cuonzo Martin. I have great respect for Tom Crean. I can remember them beating us in Indiana, and it became an ESPY, and then we played them in the NCAA Tournament and beat their brains in pretty good that same year. I have to — let me make sure I throw that in there.
You know, they're coaches that can really coach, and as an AD, you have to look at situations and say, why did this happen? Is he the kind of person, the kind of coach we want? I think that it's a totally different way of thinking about even hiring coaches that were 'fired.'"
Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse
"Disappointing, obviously, when you see anyone in our fraternity lose their job, what they love to do," Stackhouse said. "Cuonzo is a stand-up guy. One of the best in our business. That's about the right things for his student athletes. Whether it's on the court or away from the court, I mean, he is about social justice, making sure that he has a big voice, not only as a college basketball coach, but just as a Black man in America.
He steps into the forefront a number of times when we're dealing with a lot of stuff with George Floyd and everything that happened over the past couple of years. He has been one of those guys that is always leading the charge. I know, again, him, Tom Crean, both of those guys have some unlikely fates over the last couple of days, but I'm pretty sure they'll land on their feet. Very good basketball coaches. Very good basketball minds that I'm pretty sure will land somewhere soon."