One of college basketball's oldest and fiercest rivalries is back, but Tiger fans will have to wait at least one more year before the action returns to the hardwood.
The matchup between Missouri and Kansas, slated for Dec. 12 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, will be postponed until the 2026-27 season due to schedule changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kansas City Star first reported the news.
Last October, the teams agreed to renew their storied rivalry for six years. The series will now begin during the 2021-22 season in Allen Fieldhouse.
The teams will then play at Mizzou Arena in 2022-23. Then it's back to Allen Fieldhouse in 2023-24 and Mizzou Arena in 2024-25. The series will close with games in T-Mobile Center in 2025-26 and 2026-27.
Next year's game will be the first regular season matchup between the schools since the Tigers left the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference in 2012. The teams played one charity exhibition game in Kansas City in 2017.